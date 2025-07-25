"Good With Money" Showed Me a Gentler Path to My Finances

Most personal finance advice makes it feel like the only way to be good with money is to cut everything you love, wake up at 5 am, cancel your Netflix and launch a side hustle that eats your weekends. But what if you’re exhausted just thinking about that? What if that formula doesn’t work for everyone? What if being “good with money” isn’t about hustle culture at all? That’s exactly why Good With Money by Emma Edwards felt like a breath of fresh air. It’s a personal finance book for people who’ve tried the spreadsheets, failed the rigid budgets, and are ready for a softer, more sustainable approach to financial confidence.

From “Hot Mess With Money” to Financial Clarity

Emma doesn’t position herself as a finance guru who cracked the code in her twenties. Emma doesn’t start the book with a millionaire success story. She begins with a confession: she used to be terrible with money.

She starts where most of us are: overwhelmed, anxious, and confused about money. Instead of dishing out shame or one-size-fits-all plans, she takes you on her journey of figuring it out in real time. The result? A book that feels like a wise, kind friend helping you make sense of your money story.



Like many people, she set budgets that didn’t stick, felt anxious every time she opened her banking app, and cycled between trying harder and giving up.

Her story is familiar because money stress is extremely common, especially for millennials and Gen Z navigating unstable job markets, lifestyle pressures, and social media comparison. Her journey isn’t about sudden wealth. It’s about understanding the psychology behind our money habits, and slowly building new ones that feel realistic.

The System Is Rigged to Keep You Financially Stressed

One of the book’s biggest revelations is that your money problems aren’t always your fault. Emma explores how diet culture, hustle culture, social media, and capitalism have all worked together to teach women (especially) that self-worth is something to be bought, not built. From glossy magazines promoting expensive reinventions to Instagram influencing us to buy the latest “it” product, we’ve been conditioned to see spending as a shortcut to confidence. Even trends like minimalism or self-care have been commercialised, selling us new ways to feel “enough.”

The book also calls out how buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services, once marketed as flexible tools, actually fuel overspending. Emma shows how these systems reduce the “pain of paying” and make it dangerously easy to say yes to purchases we can't afford. In short: you’re not bad with money. You’re just up against a system designed to keep you consuming and feeling like you’re always behind.

What "Good With Money" Is and What It’s Not

This book doesn’t tell you to stop drinking lattes or shame you for ordering from Glovo. It doesn’t guilt you into rigid budgets or unrealistic savings plans. Instead, it’s about: Understanding your unique emotional relationship with money

Creating value-based spending habits

Learning how to manage money intuitively

Gaining financial clarity that supports the life you want You don’t need to earn more, do more, or be more. You need to get honest about what matters and start using your money accordingly.

The Real Root of Most Money Problems?

Here’s where Good With Money stands out: it focuses less on numbers and more on your behaviour, beliefs, and feelings around money. Emma breaks down how your: Upbringing

Cultural conditioning

Past financial mistakes

And even your body image or self-esteem ...can all silently shape the way you earn, spend, and save.

For example, she explains how growing up in a diet-obsessed, image-driven world conditioned many women to spend heavily on “fixing themselves”; slimming teas, skincare routines, makeover trends, while never being taught how to build wealth or plan for retirement. This emotional lens makes the book especially helpful for people who’ve never connected with traditional finance content. It validates why you might overspend when you’re anxious, why saving feels hard when you feel like a failure, or why you freeze up when checking your bank balance.

Practical Tools You Can Use (No Hustle Required)

While the book focuses on mindset first, it doesn’t skip the practical side. Once you understand your money patterns, Emma guides you to build what she calls your “financial ecosystem.” This includes: Identifying your financial values (e.g., freedom, stability, generosity)

Creating a simple system that fits your lifestyle (not someone else’s)

Building awareness of where your money goes, without micromanaging it

Making conscious spending choices instead of reactive ones

Unlike strict budgets, her method is flexible, gentle, and built around you. It encourages you to actively engage with your money, but not obsess over it. You’re not expected to be perfect. You can still be “good with money” even if: You’re in debt

You’re on a low income

You’ve historically made poor money choices What matters is that you start owning your decisions and give yourself grace as you grow.

Good With Money is more than a finance book; it’s a guide to emotional clarity, self-compassion, and money mastery that doesn’t rely on fear, shame, or spreadsheets. If you’re tired of feeling behind, if you’re over hustle advice that ignores your reality, or if you simply want to make better money decisions without burning out, this book offers a powerful alternative.