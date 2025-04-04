How Ikigai Helped Me Find Purpose Amid Chaos: My Honest Review

The year 2024 was a roller coaster for me, it seemed like I was going through an unending circle of chaos, toxicity at work and a burnout that could literally burn more than 1000 calories in an hour. Those were the days when my to-do list felt like a mountain, my braid was foggy, and even the simplest decisions seemed impossible. I was juggling work, social life, and the never-ending question of “Can I boldly say that I am living a well-balanced life?”

Just as I tried to move past my thoughts and get some work done, I saw the book “Ikigai” sitting pretty on my shelf. The first page I opened gave me an “aha moment.” It was at this moment that I resonated with Oprah Winfrey.

She describes an “aha moment” as realising something that was always true, something you kind of knew deep down but needed to hear again in the right way. That’s exactly what Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life does. It doesn’t just tell me how to find purpose; it reminds me that purpose is already within, waiting to be uncovered. I’d heard of the word Ikigai before, thrown around in conversations about work-life balance and fulfillment, but I never really paid attention to what it meant. When I finally picked up this book by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, I didn’t just read it, I felt it. Every page had a lesson that made me pause, reflect, and rethink how I approach life.

What is Ikigai?

Ikigai (生き甲斐) is a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being" or "the thing that makes life worth living." It is the intersection of four crucial elements: what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for. Unlike the Western notion of success, which prioritises financial gain and social status, Ikigai emphasises a holistic balance between passion, mission, vocation, and profession. Reading this book made me realise that finding purpose doesn't always mean making drastic life changes. It could be as simple as reconnecting with an old hobby, spending more time with people who inspire you, or shifting your mindset about work. It's about being present and intentional with the way you live.

What Makes This Book Special?

The authors didn’t just sit in an office theorising about happiness. They travelled to Okinawa, Japan, which is known for its high number of centenarians (people who live past 100). There, they met people who had lived long, fulfilling lives, not because they had the most money or the highest achievements, but because they lived purposefully.

One of the biggest takeaways for me was how Okinawans prioritise community, simplicity, and movement. They don’t believe in retiring in the traditional sense. Instead, they stay engaged—gardening, cooking, teaching, or practising a craft. They find joy in everyday rituals. It made me ponder how often I get caught up in chasing big milestones and forget to enjoy the journey of life.

The Four Pillars of Ikigai

The book breaks down Ikigai into four essential components, each of which is important in achieving a purposeful life: What You Love (Passion) – activities that bring genuine happiness and fulfilment.

What You Are Good At (Vocation) – Identifying and honing skills that provide a sense of mastery.

What the World Needs (Mission) – Contributing to society meaningfully.

What You Can Be Paid For (Profession) – Finding a way to sustain yourself while doing what you love.

The beauty of Ikigai is that it’s not about choosing one over the other; it’s about finding harmony between them. At a time in my life, my 9-to-5 wasn’t my biggest passion, but I stayed with the process, which allowed me to fund a creative project. Maybe you love helping people and find a way to do that both in and outside of work. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula—it’s about discovering what makes you feel alive.

Living With Simplicity & Purpose

One of my favourite things about Ikigai is how it shifts your focus from material success to mindful living. In Okinawa, people live simply. They aren’t obsessed with having the latest gadgets or climbing the corporate ladder at all costs. Instead, they nurture relationships, eat well, move their bodies, and appreciate life’s small moments.

The book shares practical ways to bring more Ikigai into your daily routine: Keep your mind and body engaged, regardless of age.

Appreciate simple pleasures like a good meal, a walk in nature, or a conversation with a friend.

Surround yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals.

Focus on what you can control and let go of unnecessary stress.

Wake up each day with a sense of meaning and direction.

Reading this, I realised that we often overcomplicate happiness. We think we’ll be fulfilled once we get the dream job, the perfect partner, or the big house. But Ikigai teaches that happiness isn’t found in one grand achievement—it’s in how we live every day.

Why You Should Read This Book

Many self-help books are out there promising the key to happiness, but Ikigai stands out because it doesn’t sell you a quick fix. It’s not about making millions overnight or following a strict morning routine. It’s about a mindset shift—learning to live in a way that brings sustained joy and purpose.

It reminded me that life isn’t perfect, and it doesn’t have to be. But if we can find even one small thing that excites us every day, that keeps us engaged and moving forward, then we’re already living with Ikigai.