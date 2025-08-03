You’ve sent out dozens of job applications, maybe even hundreds, but all you get back is silence. Meanwhile, your friends and peers seem to be landing interviews left and right. You ask yourself, what's their secret? Why am I not getting callbacks? Often, the problem isn’t your skills or experience but how your CV presents them. In a market where a single role can attract thousands of applicants and recruiters spend just 6-8 seconds scanning a resume, a poorly formatted or generic CV can land you in the rejection pile, no matter how qualified you are.

But what if your CV could stand out, grab attention, and compel hiring managers to invite you for an interview? The secret lies in using the right template, one that’s professional, ATS-friendly, and tailored to Nigeria’s competitive job market. In this guide, we’ve curated six CV templates that will help you secure interviews, even in high-demand fields like banking, tech, oil & gas, and more.

1. For The Experienced Professional

Nigerian recruiters get hundreds of applications daily, and yours needs to be scannable in seconds while still standing out. This template uses a clean, organised layout that passes Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) used by top organisations and follows the format Nigerian recruiters expect at big institutions.

It highlights education upfront, making it perfect if you lack extensive experience but want to showcase potential. Plus, the minimalist design ensures hiring managers focus on your strengths, not distracting formatting. It is customisable to roles like Entry‑level Clinical Researcher, Public Health Officer, Program Officer / Coordinator, Grant Writer, Project Manager (NGO, Healthcare) Download Here: Template .

2. Skills-Based Functional CV Template

Best for: Ambitious graduates and mid‑level professionals across sectors (e.g., public health, program management, research) This CV template stands out because it balances polished design with strategic content placement. You lead with a sharp career objective tailored for experience-based roles or entry-level jobs, ensuring recruiters know your goals at first glance. The reverse‑chronological layout for education and experience, combined with quantifiable achievements, satisfies ATS requirements and human readers alike.

Skills and training are separated for easy scanning, targeting specific searches recruiters are searching for. In today’s competitive market, this template boosts visibility, credibility, and interview calls, making your application unforgettable. Download Here .

3. Template 3 – IT CV Template

Best for: Tech specialists with hands‑on support, infrastructure, or network experience This IT CV template stands out by leading with a sharp career objective tailored to IT support jobs in Nigeria and “network administrator roles. The reverse-chronological work experience lists quantifiable achievements, such as reducing system downtime by 0.1% and ensuring you capture helpdesk supervisor Nigeria and GLPI ticketing specialist Nigeria searches.

Skills and certifications are separated for instant scanning, targeting queries such as CCNA Lagos training and Windows Server support in Nigeria. Clear education details further boost keywords like MSc network computing in Nigeria. Overall, this design strikes a balance between ATS-friendly structure and recruiter-appealing highlights, thereby maximising your chances of receiving interview calls. Download Here .

4. Template 4 - For Accountants

This CV stands out by opening with a compelling professional summary that highlights your CFA Level I candidacy and Chartered Accountant background. The reverse‑chronological experience section uses bullet points to showcase expertise and capture specific role queries.

Highlighting core skills and training makes the resume scannable for ATS and human readers alike. By including the right keywords and maintaining a clean, ATS‑friendly format, this template maximises visibility and interview calls. Fresh graduates can also use this CV template to highlight NYSC experience and certifications. The minimal formatting makes it easy to customise for different roles. Download Here .

5. Template 5 – CV For Experience-Based Creative Roles

This clean, classic CV layout is perfect for recent grads or career changers stepping into communications, marketing or creative roles. By highlighting measurable wins, like “recruited 800 new members” or “92% SEO optimisation”. This format demonstrates impact, even without years of experience. If you’re moving in from retail, hospitality, or tech support, consider swapping metrics in or highlighting volunteer or project work to demonstrate transferable skills.

6. Template 6 – For Entry-Level Roles

It’s tailor-made for entry-level candidates and career shifters who want to highlight impact over tenure: swap in your numbers (“increased upsells 15%”, “served 200+ customers daily”, “cut ticket resolution time by 30%”) to note youer wins.

This format keeps your Education and Certifications front and centre, then you can tie in volunteer projects or side gigs that showcase teamwork, storytelling or problem-solving Download Here: CV Template .