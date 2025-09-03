For years, since my secondary school days, I’ve always been a ballet flats girl. When it comes to dressing up, I don’t like anything that remotely makes me feel uncomfortable or uneasy, and that’s the case with heels for me. I can’t be bothered with sore toes and wobbly ankles just to look “put together.” Sneakers , on the other hand, I’ve always believed don’t suit me. They feel too chunky, too sporty, and a little out of place with my style. So for the longest time, I completely shut sneakers out of my wardrobe .

Imagine my shock when I started seeing a shoe that looked like a ballet flat but had the sole and comfort of a sneaker popping up on my feed. Influencers, fashion editors, and even friends of mine who usually hate anything trendy were suddenly wearing them. That’s when I realised that ballet sneakers are officially a thing.

What Exactly Are Ballet Sneakers?

Ballet sneakers are exactly what they sound like: the love child of ballet flats and sneakers. They carry the dainty charm of ballet shoes with ribbons, bows, straps, glossy finishes, but with the sturdy sole and support of trainers. So, instead of tiptoeing around in delicate flats that can’t handle a long day, you get all-day comfort while still looking chic. It’s basically the best of both worlds. You get the softness of ballet-core mixed with the practicality of sneakers. You no longer have to choose between looking pretty and feeling comfortable.

Ballet Sneakers You’ll Love

The Ballet Sneakers with Buckle Straps and Silk Ribbon Laces

These feel like something out of a Pinterest board. They’ve got ribbon ties that wrap around the ankle and a shiny patent toe cap that is fashionable without looking like a costume. They may look dainty, but the durable sole and breathable lining make wearing them comfortable.



You could easily walk around in them all day without feeling like your feet are screaming. They’re available in colours black, pink, white, and silver, and they fit into literally any wardrobe.

READ ALSO: How to Care for Your Leather Shoes to Make Them Last Longer

JW Pei Flavia Ballerina Sneakers

If you’re a fan of ballerina and cottage core, these JW Pei shoes are the perfect representation of this aesthetic. They’ve got that satin-like finish with ribbon-style laces that give just enough of that ballet look without going over the top. The best thing about them is their versatility, as they work well with tailored trousers for a smart look, but also look dreamy with a summer dress. The colours available range from pink, silver, black, and blue. This means you can go romantic, neutral, or playful depending on your mood.

Princess Tutu Chunky Ballet Sneakers

If you’re into bolder looks, these ballet sneakers are for you. They take the sweetness of ballet shoes and give them a streetwear upgrade with a chunky sole that makes your legs look longer. The criss-cross laces, glossy details, and little pearl or crystal touches on the heel make them stand out in the best way. They’re basically cute but with an edge, and they’re great if you like mixing soft and sporty in your outfits.

Belle Shoes

The Belle Shoes are for minimalists who still want a touch of charm. They look like a polished Mary Jane with a glossy look and a neat strap to keep them secure. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNQh13OoBRF/?igsh=MTF0NmV4MzRwcjV1cQ==

They are playful, sophisticated, and attention-grabbing. They’re available in red, black, and brown, and they’re classic enough to wear with jeans, dresses, or even slightly formal outfits.

Sizzle Shoes

These are a fun pair of shoes. With their mesh, see-through design, and shiny strap, they’re breathable, light, and have just enough sparkle to elevate a simple look.

They’re available in gold, pink, and black, making them the perfect shoes to wear during the day and into the night.

Why Everyone Is Obsessed with Them

There’s something nostalgic about ballet sneakers. They remind us of ballet flats, which so many of us wore during school or uni days, but with a 2025 twist. Fashion right now is very much about playfulness, nostalgia, comfort, and these ballet sneakers tick all those boxes. They’re girly without being childish, stylish without being uncomfortable, and unique enough to feel like you’ve made an effort without actually trying too hard. Plus, let’s be honest, in summer nobody wants to be moving around in heavy shoes.

READ ALSO: 5 Easy Ways to Spot Fake Sneakers

How to Style Ballet Sneakers

The beauty of ballet sneakers is that they fit easily into your everyday wardrobe. Here are a few ideas: With skirts and dresses : You can wear them with floaty dresses, pleated skirts, or linen pieces. Tie the ribbons around your ankle for that full ballet-core look. They’re the shoes to reach fit when going for brunch and casual date nights.



With jeans : Wide-leg or straight-cut jeans can be worn with ballet sneakers. Add a simple tucked-in tee or a cardigan for an effortless weekend vibe.



With shorts : High-waisted denim shorts and ballet sneakers are a match made in summer heaven. Throw on a cropped top or oversized shirt, and you’re sorted.



For work : A black or neutral pair styled with tailored trousers and a blouse can make you look polished but still comfortable enough to get through a busy day.



Day to night: Ballet sneakers transition seamlessly. Keep them on after work, swap your big tote for a clutch bag, add some jewellery, and you’re ready for dinner or cocktails.

Ballet sneakers show that fashion doesn’t have to mean suffering in uncomfortable shoes. They’ve got the charm of ballet flats, the ease of sneakers, and the versatility to go with almost anything in your wardrobe.