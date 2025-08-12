8 Anti-Slip Bathroom Slippers to Prevent Accidents

Bathroom slips are no joke. They are one of the leading causes of home accidents, especially in houses with tiled floors. That’s why anti-slip bathroom slippers are a necessity. Unlike regular slippers, these are designed with special grip soles that keep you steady on wet surfaces. They’re affordable, easy to find, and come in stylish designs that you can wear outdoors.

1. Quicksilver Flip-Flops

These Quicksilver flip-flops may look laid-back, but they’re serious about keeping you upright on wet or slippery surfaces. Lightweight and easy to clean, they’re perfect for bathroom use, poolside lounging, or quick errands on the street. With textured soles that resist slipping, they solve the everyday issue of walking on wet floors like a novice ice skater.

They're unisex, practical, and more about durability and grip than flashy looks. The sporty design leans masculine but works for anyone who prefers a secure strap. If you want something simple, sturdy, and safe for wet or dry spaces, these flip-flops are a solid choice. Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Skit.ng .

2. Deluxe Trendy Bath Slippers

Slipping after a shower is a dangerous sport. That’s why these Deluxe Trendy Bath Slippers are such a smart pick. Soft and absorbent, and with anti-slip soles, they keep you steady on wet tiles while wrapping your feet in spa-like comfort.

They’re ideal for the bathroom but cosy enough to wear around the house. The designs give a luxurious touch, but they are also functional. They dry fast, are odour-resistant and are made for anyone who values both comfort and safety and style. Price: ₦3,189. Where to Buy: Shop Esorae Home .

3. LSA Home Bath Slippers

If you’re tired of soggy foam slippers that wear out after a few months, these bath slippers are the answer to your prayers. With a firm, grippy sole, these PVC slippers are built for the bathroom and grip even soapy floors to keep your feet steady.

The closed-toe design adds extra protection (great for kids), and the footbed keeps your feet cool. While they are made for the bathroom, they’re just as perfect for lounging around the house. Unisex and durable, they’re more functional than fancy—but in a calm, spa-like way that meets everyday use. If you’re after dry, safe, cosy steps, these slippers do the job beautifully. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop LSA Home .

4. Non-Slip Bathroom Slides

These men’s platform slippers are a solid fix for slippery bathroom tiles. With a sturdy and slightly elevated sole, they give your feet the stability and lift needed to stay safe in damp areas and support your feet during long bathroom routines (shaving, skincare).

Though meant for indoor use, they can hold their own outside too, like a quick walk to the gate or a trip to the yard. While it is made specifically for men, it works for unisex use. After all, the main goal is not to have a bathroom accident.



Price: ₦6,800. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. Unisex Breathable Slides

These budget-friendly slides solve two problems: slippery floors and sweaty feet. The perforated footbed drains water fast, and the sole grips like a tyre on asphalt, while the breathable mesh keeps feet cool.

Use them indoors for bathroom safety or outdoors as poolside slides. The thin material isn’t as durable as PVC, but at this price, you can replace it yearly without guilt. They’re a great pick if you want something airy, supportive, and safe. Price: ₦5,400 - ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

6. LiteRide By Crocs

These cushioned slides cradle your feet while the rubber treads prevent slips. Made with cushiony soles and non-slip outsoles, they make wet bathrooms or pool decks far less risky.

They have a sleek, functional and durable design that fits men and women and can be worn indoors and outdoors. A bit pricier, but worth it if you want arch support. It supports the soles and prevents your feet from aching, especially if you spend a lot of time in the bathroom. Price: ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop Slide City .

7. Adidas Shower Slides

Adidas shower slides, though pricey, are a celebrity among anti-slip slides; they are sporty, firm, and keep you grounded, literally. Designed for the gym locker room and shower use, they dry quickly and have a contoured fit that hugs your foot comfortably.

They have a streetwear edge and look quite masculine but can be pulled off as unisex wear. They dry very quickly and can be worn practically anywhere. That’s like having multi-purpose slippers. Price: ₦49,500. Where to Buy: Shop SuperBuy .

8. Nike Victori Slides

The Nike Victori shower slides have your back and feet covered, preventing slips and back injuries in the bathroom. With their textured soles and soft cushioning, they offer solid grip and comfort whether you're fresh out of the shower or just lounging.

They have a sporty, unisex design that is stylish, but they’re built with function first. They are primarily designed to keep you safe, but Nike always add their signature style to keep you looking sharp indoors or outdoors. Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot .