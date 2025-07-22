From business to culture to entertainment, Lagos attracts travellers from across the world. Thankfully, the city is home to some of the best hospitable destinations that rise to satisfy the demand of these travellers. If you ever find yourself in Lagos and need more than a room to crash in, the city has some of the most expensive hotels in Nigeria. Think stunning interiors, five-star dining, personal service, and settings that make you forget you're in one of Africa’s busiest cities. Planning a business trip, a romantic getaway , or simply in the mood to experience Lagos at its best? These seven expensive hotels in Lagos will serve you the bill and provide services that match.

1. Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island

This is probably the most popular hotel in Lagos, and for good reason. Sitting right by the lagoon in Victoria Island, Eko Hotel is massive. It has over 800 rooms, multiple towers, restaurants for almost every craving, and a convention centre that hosts some of Nigeria’s biggest events. Prices here span from around ₦170,000 to ₦1.1 million per night, depending on the package. The Sky Restaurant alone feels like you’re dining inside a luxury magazine, and the presidential suites? They’ll cost you a few million per night, but they’re in a class of their own.

2. Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island

This hotel towers over parts of Victoria Island. Lagos Continental is one of the tallest buildings in the area, and if you manage to get a room on the higher floors, the view is next level; city, lagoon, and sky all in one. It offers everything from an infinity pool and full spa to fine dining options catering to Nigerian and international palates. Packages range from King Superior to Club Two Family Room. The prices match the experience, of course, but if you're paying for space, comfort, and a killer view, it’s worth it.

3. Radisson Blu, Victoria Island

Radisson Blu should be on your radar if you want a mix of modern elegance and lagoon views. Designed by a Scandinavian architect, the whole place has that sleek, minimalist vibe, clean lines, cool tones, and glass everywhere. It sits on the water, so breakfast by the deck feels like a soft reset. Their Surface Bar & Grill is a solid hangout spot, and the suites are top-tier. Ideal for business travellers who still want luxury on standby. Prices at Radisson Blu in Lagos range around £263.

4. The Wheatbaker, Ikoyi

This one has boutique charm written all over it. The Wheatbaker is all about comfort with character. You’re not just booking a room, you’re walking into a space with art pieces, calm lighting, and a general sense of refinement. The staff here don’t just serve; they notice what you like. Their spa is relaxing, the restaurant is quiet and cosy, and the atmosphere feels far removed from the Lagos rush. You can expect to pay between ₦229,000 and ₦596,000 for rooms or suites here. This is the hotel you book when you want to slow down without compromising on class.

5. Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island

Steeped in history, this hotel dates back to when Nigeria signed its independence declaration. But don’t expect outdated interiors. Federal Palace has done a good job of blending its heritage with modern updates. The highlight for many is the sea-facing garden and pool area—it’s peaceful, breezy, and has that old-Lagos charm. Plus, there’s a casino if you’re in the mood to play. Starting rates hover around ₦246,920 per night for standard or sea‑view rooms. It’s one of the few hotels that offers a unique mix of nostalgia and contemporary comfort.

6. Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja

Mainland luxury is real, and Sheraton Lagos proves it. Located in Ikeja, this hotel offers solid value for people who want top-tier service without crossing the Third Mainland Bridge. The rooms are spacious, the Italian restaurant is excellent, and the staff go the extra mile. For travellers flying into Lagos, it’s close to the airport, which makes it a convenient choice if you’re arriving tired and just want comfort immediately. You’ll find rates starting from around ₦170,000. It may not sit by the ocean, but it makes up for that with professional charm.

7. Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja GRA

This one’s relatively new but already making waves. Lagos Marriott in GRA Ikeja brings a fresh take on luxury to the mainland. Think modern interiors, crisp bedding, and executive suites that feel like you’ve walked into a Pinterest board. The service here is detailed, the food options are expansive, and the location works well for anyone attending events on the mainland or wanting to stay closer to the airport without sacrificing elegance. Room rates average near $319

So, Why Are These Hotels So Expensive?

A lot of it comes down to location. Most of these hotels sit in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, or GRA Ikeja—areas known for their security, exclusivity, and central access. Then you factor in personalised service, high-end restaurants, spas, rooftop pools, and rooms that feel like they belong on the cover of a travel magazine. You’re not just paying for a bed; you’re paying for peace, privacy, and the convenience of having everything handled for you.

Quick Tips for Booking

Book early – especially if you're travelling during holidays.

Check the hotel's website

Weekday stays are cheaper

Ask about bundles. Some hotels offer spa, meals, or airport pickup packages at better rates.

Compare prices using platforms like Booking.com and Hotels.ng.

Use loyalty programmes