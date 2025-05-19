Niger State’s health sector revolutionises disease response

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Niger State has emerged as a transformative force in the state’s public health response, according to Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, Commissioner for Primary Health Care.

Speaking on the centre’s impact, Dr. Dangana described the facility as a “game-changer” that is driving timely surveillance and rapid responses to disease outbreaks.

Established by eHealth Africa with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the EOC serves as a centralised hub for health coordination across all 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Niger State.

It facilitates real-time data sharing, virtual meetings, and collaborative planning with technical working groups and development partners.

“Before this centre, transporting health workers for meetings was costly and inefficient. Now, we can convene hybrid sessions, access real-time data, and make quick, informed decisions,” said Dr Dangana.

Since its launch a year ago, the EOC has played a crucial role in managing responses to major public health threats such as cholera, meningitis, and other childhood killer diseases.

It also provides modern facilities, including meeting rooms, teleconferencing tools, and welfare amenities, that improve staff morale and productivity.

The Niger State Government has fully embraced the project, with Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago approving expansion plans and a dedicated budget line to support its continued operation.

“This initiative may have started with donor support, but sustainability is already built in. The state has fully embraced it, with budgetary provisions and strong political will to maintain and expand the facility,” Dangana stated.