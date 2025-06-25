Sony and Kojima Productions return with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the highly anticipated sequel to the genre-defying original. Launching exclusively on PS5 on June 26, 2025, with a 48-hour early-access window starting midnight 24 June for Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, this title promises to push the boundaries of open-world storytelling.

Building on its predecessor, this sequel is an open-world action-adventure game delivered in a cinematic third-person perspective. You step back into Sam Bridges’ boots as he navigates a fractured world, reconnecting isolated communities one cargo run at a time.

Expect an engaging narrative that combines post-apocalyptic sci-fi with human drama, expansive biomes from sun-scorched Australian deserts to misty Mexican ruins, and Strand multiplayer, where your structures help fellow porters. By securing a Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, you unlock two extra days to explore Australia and Mexico’s rugged terrain before the rest of the world.

1. Standard Edition

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - PS5

The Standard Edition delivers the complete On the Beach experience on PS5, available on disc or digital download. You’ll receive the full campaign, multiplayer features, and all post-launch patches. Ideal for gamers who want the core adventure without extras, it’s priced affordably and compatible with any PS5 console. Price: $69.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon.

2. Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Digital Deluxe Edition)

This edition unlocks the game on June 24 and bundles exclusive digital skins, an artbook PDF, an in-game soundtrack, and special emotes. Perfect for players who value early access and downloadable bonuses, it requires a PSN account set to a supported region with payment via international card or PayPal. Price: $79.99. Where to Buy: Shop PlayStation .

3. Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition includes a premium steelbook, a 15″ Magellan Man statue, a Dollman figure, art cards, and a personal letter from Kojima. Note: the game itself is a digital code, redeemable on June 24. It’s a trophy for serious fans and makes a striking display piece in any gaming den. Price: $229.99. Where to Buy: Shop PlayStation .

Stuck between the digital vs. physical options? Digital saves shelf space and auto-downloads patches. Physical editions offer collectible flair but may incur shipping delays outside major cities.



Also, add a PlayStation Plus membership during checkout to access online play and a library of free titles.

To experience every raindrop, heartbeat, and landscape detail, you need a PS5, and to have an ultimate gaming experience, you need these top PS5 Accessories & Bundles:

1. DualSense PS5 Controller

Sony’s ultimate DualSense PS5 controller is the real deal for Nigerian pro gamers. Swap thumbsticks, remap buttons, and adjust trigger sensitivity for pinpoint accuracy. Feel every explosion and raindrop with dynamic haptics and adaptive triggers. Comes with extras like a braided USB-C cable and carrying case. Price: ₦285,000. Where to Buy: Shop Soso Games

2. 1 TB USB-C External SSD

Store gameplay clips, DLC, and future titles without eating into your PS5’s internal drive. A reliable external SSD significantly reduces load times, especially when juggling multiple games. Price: ₦259,000. Where to Buy: Shop Camera Trader .

Pre-Order Tips for Gamers in Nigeria

Payment: Use Flutterwave-powered virtual cards (e.g., Kuda, FairMoney) or international Visa/Mastercard via PayPal.



Import Duties: Physical imports may incur 7.5% VAT and clearing fees; factor these into your budget or opt for local retailers.

Account Setup: Create a secondary PSN profile set to the US/EU to access the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions on the PS Store.