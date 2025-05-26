Jacqueline Kennedy put it best: "There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. But, love of books is the best of all.” Jhumpa Lahiri also says, “Books let you travel without moving your feet.” Such is the impact of educational and fun children’s books on a child’s life and development.

Books can shape how kids see themselves and their world, especially when those stories reflect their culture, challenges, and dreams. From childhood well into my teens, I learned and experienced the world the most from books.



I only found a purpose for my passions when I joined a book reading club in my community, organised by the Pyramid Educational Advancement Foundation. Several other kids in my community share this feeling, and the foundation has helped them in several ways.

From the Brain Challenge competition to the monthly Book Reading Club , Community Library , and other impactful initiatives, there’s an endless list of success stories associated with the PEA Foundation.



That’s why we teamed up with someone who knows this impact firsthand. Dr. Taiwo Adegboyega-Conde, a veteran educator and community literacy champion, shares her expert list of the most educational, fun, and culturally relevant children’s books.

Meet Our Expert

Dr. Taiwo Adegboyega-Conde is a seasoned educator with over two decades of experience teaching English Language across various levels in Nigeria and the UK. Her expertise extends to corporate training in business writing and speaking, and she prepares students for international exams. Dr. Taiwo advocates for reading and leads a children’s book club at the Ojokoro Community Library. Through engaging storytelling, she fosters a love for culturally relevant books in young people, bridging the gap between academic learning and practical literacy.

Reflecting on her experience, Dr. Taiwo shares that her work with children’s books began after her daughter was born seven years ago. Driven by a lifelong love for reading, she sought to introduce her daughter to the world of stories.

This personal passion evolved into a broader commitment to sharing the joy of reading with other children through her involvement with the PEA Foundation and the library. Organizing reading sessions and supporting literacy programs has been an enriching journey for her.

What Are The Best Children's Books Out There?

From modern favourites to forgotten gems, these stories have helped countless Nigerian children build confidence, curiosity, and critical thinking while enjoying the ride.



Our expert curated 17 top children’s books, grouped into three categories; Most Popular, Timeless but Underrated, and Educational & Fun, plus a list of trusted online and physical bookstores where you can find them.

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe available at Roving Heights for ₦13,500.



The novel follows the life of Okonkwo, a prominent leader in an Igbo village, detailing the events that lead to his exile after he unintentionally kills a fellow clansman, his seven-year banishment, and ultimately his return to the community.

Arrow of God by Chinua Achebe available at Udara Books for ₦7,000.



The novel examines the conflict between traditional Igbo values and the rising impact of colonialism and Christianity, focusing on Ezeulu as he struggles to balance the expectations of the British colonial authorities and the advancing Christian missionaries.

Dimpsey Chronicles by Erumena Amata available in bookshops near you.

Growing up in Lagos by Babs Fafunwa is available at West Africa Publishers Limited for ₦750

Stories of our Land by Ndidi Chiazor Enenmor available on Roving Heights for ₦3,000.



Stories of Our Land is a compilation of folktales from various ethnic groups across Nigeria. The book revives the traditional art of storytelling by showcasing the richness of the country’s folklore.

Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens available on Mindville for ₦7,550.



Oliver Twist follows the journey of its orphaned protagonist, who endures harsh and unjust conditions from child farms and workhouses to involvement in criminal activities. Frequently misled by untrustworthy adults, Oliver’s innocence highlights the severe hardships faced by the poor in Victorian England.

Animal Farm by George Orwell available on Amazon for $6.49.



In Animal Farm, a group of farm animals, motivated by the old boar Old Major, rise up against their oppressive owner, Mr. Jones, and create a society founded on ideals of equality and freedom. At first, their new community flourishes under animal leadership. However, over time, the clever pigs begin to consolidate power. The revolution slowly deteriorates as the pigs betray its original values, ultimately transforming into a regime as cruel as the one they overthrew.

Sugar Girl by Kola Onadipe available at Sunshine Bookseller for ₦1,800

Without A Silver Spoon by Eddie Iroh available on BookMarketNG for ₦3,500

Chike and the River by Chinua Achebe available on CoolAfricanMerch for ₦33,500

Eze Goes to School by Michael Crowder & Onuora Nzekwu available on Sunshine Bookseller for ₦1,800

An African Night’s Entertainment by Cyprian Ekwensi available on Sunshine Bookseller for ₦1,800

The Drummer Boy by Cyprian Ekwensi available on Amazon for $17.38.



A gifted blind drummer and singer, Akin travels from place to place, captivating audiences with his talent. Yet beneath his joyful performances lies a hidden sorrow. What is the source of Akin’s unhappiness? And among his companions, who can he truly trust to help him find genuine happiness?

She recommends these books because they teach strong moral values like hard work, honesty, resilience, and kindness. They show ordinary children facing real struggles — and rising above them. They’re often forgotten in favour of trendier, modern titles or foreign books. Yet these stories deal with universal themes that are still highly relevant to today’s kids, provoking big questions like: Why does poverty affect education?

Why is courage necessary even when you feel small?

How do we choose kindness in difficult situations? They also present authentic African settings, names, traditions, and challenges — something still rare in global children's literature.

The Dork Diaries Series by Rachel Renée Russell This chapter book series uses relatable humor and visual appeal to encourage children to embrace their imperfections and build self-confidence. It is ideal for children moving from picture books or those who prefer visual storytelling. Available on Roving Heights for ₦39,200

Captain Excellence and the Great Hall of Knowledge By Izehi Anuge This superhero adventure, featuring Captain Excellence in the Great Hall of Knowledge and brought to life with colourful illustrations by Lekan Salami, engages children with relatable characters embodying various values. Set in an African context, the book teaches respect, truthfulness, leadership, excellence, good character, entrepreneurship, hard work, honesty, and other key values to young Nigerian readers. Available on Roving Heights for ₦2,500

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is a hit with young readers thanks to its diary style, funny stick figures, and super relatable middle school stuff. It's a fun read, but it also teaches some good lessons about fitting in, being jealous, dealing with messes, and what friendship is about. Available on Roving Heights for ₦20,000.

The Onyeka Series is a thrilling, action-adventure story, like a Marvel movie in book form, full of unexpected twists. The story emphasizes African culture and uniqueness, aiming to empower young readers and foster self-acceptance and courageous leadership. Signed copies available from Tola Okogwu for £20.

Matching Children’s Books With Age Groups or Reading Levels

When picking books for kids, Dr. Conde advises considering what they understand, what stories they like, and their age. For little ones (0-4), go for books with colorful pictures, fun sounds, repeating bits, and easy words, like Pwada Can Do Anything or Baby Goes to Market.

For kids aged 4-7, you'll want simple sentences with pictures, stories about friends and feelings, and easy-to-understand lessons, such as Diary of a Toddler, Tobi at the Art Gallery, All The Things I Can Be, Kob the Antelope, and Catch that Goat!

Chapter books with bigger ideas are ideal for kids between 7 and 9. Think Ada and Dare on the High Seas, Boom Boom, The Famous Five, or Wonder.

Tweens (9-12) like stories that explore feelings, magic, and adventures. Examples include Jummy at the Rivers School, Grandma's Treasure, The Adventures of Lara and Dara, and Wish Maker.

Teens (12+) are into stories about finding themselves, making choices, staying strong, relationships, and emotions, like the Onyeka Series. Consider how well they can listen and understand when someone reads aloud if they are interested, how long they can pay attention, how they deal with feelings, and if they can connect with the characters and what's happening.

Where to Buy These Books

Online Bookstores Roving Heights

Ouida books

Sunshine Bookseller Physical Bookstores Roving Heights Surulere

Bible wonderland Surulere

Bookworm Café Ilupeju

Glendora Bookstore Ikeja City Mall

Ouida Bookstore