For some time, the issue of fake products on the market has resurfaced almost every month. Imagine buying Cowbell Milk with your hard-earned money only to realise it tastes funny or has weird packaging.
On August 13–14, 2025, NAFDAC warned Nigerians that fake Cowbell “Our Milk” sachets are circulating in Nasarawa and Kano. These imitations mimic packaging, branding, and NAFDAC numbers to look convincing.
This article will help you understand what’s happening, learn how to spot the fakes, and help you choose safer milk options in Nigeria.
Counterfeit Cowbell ‘Our Milk’ in Nasarawa & Kano
Promasidor Nigeria (maker of Cowbell milk) reported that fake Cowbell "Our Milk" sachets bearing worn-out PNG artwork and wrong production details have appeared in stores across Nasarawa and Kano.
The fake packaging indicates production as recent as April 2025, even though the real product was discontinued in September 2023.
NAFDAC warns that such counterfeit milk contains Unknown chemicals, Low-quality fillers, and no nutritional value, and could also pose serious health risks, like Stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting (especially dangerous for kids), and Possible kidney or liver damage from toxic ingredients.
How to Spot Fake Cowbell “Our Milk”
Here’s how to spot fake Cowbell milk:
Check the Production Date: Real Cowbell "Our Milk" stopped production in 2023. If the date says 2024 or 2025, it’s fake.
Examine the Sealing: Genuine sachets are machine-sealed; fakes often have rough, manual sealing.
Smell the Powder: Real Cowbell milk has a mild, milky scent; fakes may smell sour or chemical-like.
Check the Batch Code: Real codes are laser-printed; fakes use ink. Also, the counterfeit's coding was not done in the right place, but on an entirely different part of the sachet.
Taste Test (If Open): Fake milk may taste bitter or chalky.
Look at the everyday feel: Is the milk watered down or oddly coloured?
Below are graphic images of the original and counterfeit Cowbell Our Milk's packaging.
Original Cowbell Our Milk
Counterfeit Cowbell Our Milk
Safer and Trusted Milk Alternatives in Nigeria
1. Peak UHT Full Cream Milk (1 L)
2. Dano Milk Powder
3. Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk
4. Nido Powdered Milk
NAFDAC is actively working to remove fake milk from circulation and urges everyone, retailers, carers, and consumers, to stay vigilant and report suspicious products through their hotlines: 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng
Always check expiry and production dates, and inspect the packaging for print quality and proper seals.