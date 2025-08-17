For some time, the issue of fake products on the market has resurfaced almost every month. Imagine buying Cowbell Milk with your hard-earned money only to realise it tastes funny or has weird packaging.

On August 13–14, 2025, NAFDAC warned Nigerians that fake Cowbell “Our Milk” sachets are circulating in Nasarawa and Kano. These imitations mimic packaging, branding, and NAFDAC numbers to look convincing.

This article will help you understand what’s happening, learn how to spot the fakes, and help you choose safer milk options in Nigeria.