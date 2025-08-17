Pulse picks logo

Pulse Picks

How to Avoid Buying Counterfeit Cowbell Products and Safer Alternatives

Fake Cowbell milk is a real threat, but now you know how to spot fakes, choose safe alternatives, and report counterfeit products.
Gloria Adesanya
By Gloria Adesanya Aug 17, 2025

For some time, the issue of fake products on the market has resurfaced almost every month. Imagine buying Cowbell Milk with your hard-earned money only to realise it tastes funny or has weird packaging. 

On August 13–14, 2025, NAFDAC warned Nigerians that fake Cowbell “Our Milk” sachets are circulating in Nasarawa and Kano. These imitations mimic packaging, branding, and NAFDAC numbers to look convincing. 

This article will help you understand what’s happening, learn how to spot the fakes, and help you choose safer milk options in Nigeria.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Best Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives.

Counterfeit Cowbell ‘Our Milk’ in Nasarawa & Kano

Promasidor Nigeria (maker of Cowbell milk) reported that fake Cowbell "Our Milk" sachets bearing worn-out PNG artwork and wrong production details have appeared in stores across Nasarawa and Kano. 

The fake packaging indicates production as recent as April 2025, even though the real product was discontinued in September 2023. 

NAFDAC warns that such counterfeit milk contains Unknown chemicals, Low-quality fillers, and no nutritional value, and could also pose serious health risks, like Stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting (especially dangerous for kids), and Possible kidney or liver damage from toxic ingredients.

How to Spot Fake Cowbell “Our Milk”

Here’s how to spot fake Cowbell milk:  

  • Check the Production Date: Real Cowbell "Our Milk" stopped production in 2023. If the date says 2024 or 2025, it’s fake.  

  • Examine the Sealing: Genuine sachets are machine-sealed; fakes often have rough, manual sealing.  

  • Smell the Powder: Real Cowbell milk has a mild, milky scent; fakes may smell sour or chemical-like. 

  • Check the Batch Code: Real codes are laser-printed; fakes use ink.  Also, the counterfeit's coding was not done in the right place, but on an entirely different part of the sachet. 

  • Taste Test (If Open): Fake milk may taste bitter or chalky.  

  • Look at the everyday feel: Is the milk watered down or oddly coloured?

Below are graphic images of the original and counterfeit Cowbell Our Milk's packaging.

Original Cowbell Our Milk

original-cowbell-our-milk-packaging

Counterfeit Cowbell Our Milk

counterfeit-cowbell-our-milk-packaging

READ ALSO: Wearing Shorts? Style It With Any of These Footwear.

Safer and Trusted Milk Alternatives in Nigeria

1. Peak UHT Full Cream Milk (1 L)

Peak Milk is one of Nigeria’s most trusted brands, with a rich, creamy taste and no reported cases of fakes. It’s fortified with calcium and vitamins, making it great for kids and adults. Peak UHT Full Cream is reliable, nutritious, and family-friendly. It comes in a resealable and sturdy tetra-pak that keeps well even without refrigeration until opened. It's consistently high-quality, with over 60 years in the Nigerian dairy market.

Peak UHT Full Cream Milk (1 L)
Photo: Peak UHT Full Cream Milk (1 L)

Peak UHT Full Cream Milk (1 L)
₦4,350
Shop Supermart

2. Dano Milk Powder 

Dano Milk is popular in Nigeria and is known for being affordable yet high-quality. It dissolves easily in hot water and is fortified with vitamins A & D. 

Dano Milk Powder
Photo: Dano Milk Powder

Dano Milk Powder
₦4,400
Shop JannyMart

READ ALSO: These 10 Nigerian Stocks Could Double in Value Before 2026.

3. Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk

Looking for milk that’s as pure as it gets? Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk is the milk that is as pure as it gets. It contains no fluoride, chemicals, preservatives, or hidden extras. It’s light, nourishing, and full of natural goodness, so every sip feels fresh and clean. Just straight from nature to your glass.

Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk
Photo: Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk

Lakshmi Prassana Organic Skimmed Milk
₦1,500
Shop Organic Livestock and Crops.

4. Nido Powdered Milk

Made by Nestlé, Nido is a premium milk brand with no recorded counterfeit cases in Nigeria. It’s creamy, easy to digest, and great for coffee, pap, and cereal.  Nido dissolves easily and stores well in airtight containers.

Nido Powdered Milk
Photo: Nido Powdered Milk

Nido Powdered Milk
₦54,000
Shop CSI Grocery

NAFDAC is actively working to remove fake milk from circulation and urges everyone, retailers, carers, and consumers, to stay vigilant and report suspicious products through their hotlines: 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

Always check expiry and production dates, and inspect the packaging for print quality and proper seals. 

Beauty Products Collection

Stay in the Know with Pulse Picks!

Get the latest updates on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and more updates.

Subscribe now