The Right Way to Layer Skincare (No More Wasting Expensive Products)

Yes, some of us use one skincare product, and we’re done (mostly moisturizers or sunscreen). I say that one is better than none. And then there are others that truly take skincare seriously, our bathroom cabinets piled with tons of products, like our dresser cabinet.



But, having all these products doesn’t complete the puzzle; we also need to know what products to use and when and how. When using multiple products, following a method that allows each product to shine and be effective on our skin is optimal.

This guide is on how to layer our skincare to get the most out of the products we have. Glossy skin all the way.

Start with a Clean Slate

Before you apply anything else, your skin needs to be clean. A gentle cleanser is your best friend here. I like using a cleanser that doesn’t strip away natural oils but removes the day’s buildup. Washing your face twice a day—once in the morning and once before bed—ensures that you start with a clean canvas each time. This step is fundamental because a clean face means better absorption of the products you apply next.

Use a Toner

The next step after cleansing is to tone your skin. This step balances the skin’s pH levels and calms irritation. Toners prepare your skin for serums and moisturisers. I’ve found that using a toner with hydrating ingredients can really refresh your skin and leave it feeling prepped for the next layers. After cleansing, the skin’s natural moisture barrier needs to be restored, and toners help with that to prevent drying.

At this point, we will apply treatment products targeting specific skin concerns like acne and hyperpigmentation. When layering treatments, always start with the lightest formulation. For instance, a watery serum should be applied before any thicker creams. If you’re using multiple serums, apply the one with the thinnest consistency first and work your way up.

Serums

Serums are one of the most powerful tools in skincare. They are packed with active ingredients that target specific issues. For example, if you have a vitamin C serum in your morning routine, it can brighten your complexion and make your skin look more youthful. On the other hand, at night, you might prefer a retinol serum to clear acne and smooth your skin.

Moisturizers

After using your treatment serums, moisturizing is the next step. You need to lock in moisture, and moisturisers help with that. A good moisturizer hydrates and helps seal in all the products you’ve applied before. Moisturizers should always be the final step while layering skin care before sunscreen or any makeup. This way, they seal every other product you have previously applied.

Sunscreen

This is the last step if you’re applying your skincare in the morning. You may have heard this a lot, but it needs to be stated again: You need to apply sunscreen every day! Sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage from harmful UV rays and premature aging. I usually opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Apply it generously after your moisturizer and at least fifteen minutes before you step outside.

Additional Tips

Patience is Key: Wait for at least two minutes between each product for proper absorption. You may feel that this wait delays you, but you need to get the most out of all your products (this is why you got them.)

Listen to Your Skin: If your skin feels heavy, this might be a sign that you need to reduce the products you are using, especially if you’re feeling any irritation.

Quality over quantity: While trying every new product on the market might be tempting, it’s important to know that quality trumps quantity. If you have found a list of products that work well for you, there’s nothing wrong with sticking with them.

Morning vs. Night: If your skincare routine runs twice daily (morning and night), it is good to tailor it. Your morning routine could focus on protection and hydration, while your nighttime routine is for skin repair.

Skin Types: For those with oily skin, I recommend focusing on lightweight products that won’t clog your pores. If you have dry or sensitive skin, richer creams and hydrating serums might be the way to go. The key is to observe how your skin reacts and adjust accordingly.

Exfoliation

This isn’t a daily skincare layering process, but it’s worth mentioning. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, which in turn helps your other skincare products assimilate into your skin better. Exfoliation is advisable twice weekly as too much exfoliation can lead to irritation. I typically make exfoliation a separate part of my routine and always follow up with hydrating products.

