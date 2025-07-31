UAC Just Acquired Chi Limited, Here Are the Drinks and Snacks That Now Belong to Them

UAC of Nigeria just made a big move in Nigeria’s food and beverage scene. On July 30, 2025, the company announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Chi Limited, the makers of household names like Chivita and Hollandia, from The Coca-Cola Company.

This means some of Nigeria’s most popular drinks and snacks, including Chivita juice, Capri-Sun, and Hollandia yoghurt , are coming under local ownership again. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, but it already marks one of the most interesting shifts in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector this year.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola says this move is part of a shift toward a more flexible, asset-light model. While it’s letting go of Chi Limited, the company still plans to invest $1 billion in Nigeria over the next five years, so this doesn’t mean it’s leaving the country. Just changing its approach.

Quick Flashback: Coca-Cola’s Original Entry

Coca-Cola didn’t always own Chi Limited. In 2016, the company purchased a 40% minority stake in Chi from Tropical General Investments Group, betting big on Nigeria’s growing appetite for fruit juice, dairy, and non-carbonated beverages. At the time, Chi was already a local powerhouse, known for innovation in the juice and dairy space.

Three years later, in 2019, Coca-Cola completed the full acquisition, officially becoming the owner of Chivita, Hollandia, and other Chi brands. This was part of Coca-Cola’s strategy to diversify beyond soda by entering categories like iced tea, dairy , and juice, particularly in high-growth regions like Africa. With over 90 years of presence on the continent, the move signalled Coca-Cola’s long-term plans to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

But in 2025, that ownership cycle has come full circle with Coca-Cola now selling Chi Limited to UAC, a Nigerian company with its own deep history in the FMCG sector.

What Products Are Now Owned By UAC?

If your child’s lunchbox ever included a Chivita Happy Hour or you’ve grabbed a cold Hollandia yoghurt from roadside sellers on a hot day, this news affects you. UAC’s acquisition of Chi Limited now puts the following products fully under local ownership:

Chivita 100% (Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Red Grape).

Shop at The Drink Shop .

Price: ₦3,000 (1 Ltr)

Chivita Active (Citrus, Mixed Fruit)

Shop at PricePally

Price: ₦18,699 (1 Carton)

Chivita Exotic (Pineapple & Coconut, Multifruita)

Shop at Naija Liquor

Price: ₦2000 (1 Ltr)

Chivita Ice Tea (Lemon)

Get it at the 24-hour Market

Price: ₦17,500 (10 pieces)

Chivita Happy Hour

Get the carton at 247Foods

Price: ₦13,680

Chivita Smart Malt Drink

Shop at Hydramart

Price: ₦3,500 (1 carton)

Capri-Sun

Get the carton at Supermart

Price: ₦8,000

Hollandia Yoghurt (Plain, Strawberry, Vanilla, Sweetened, Lactose-Free)

Shop at Naija Liquor

Price: ₦2,000 (1 Ltr)

Hollandia Evaporated Milk

Get a carton at Mofemart

Price: ₦18,400

SuperBite Premium Beef Sausage Roll

Shop at 24-hour Market .

Price: ₦3,500 (12 pieces)

Beefie Beef Sausage Roll

Shop at SuperMart .

Price: ₦3,500 (12 pieces)

Read Also: 5 Coffee Alternatives That Energise and Keep You Alert Without the Jitters

Why Did UAC Acquire Chi Limited?

According to Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, the acquisition presents “significant potential to build on Chivita|Hollandia’s legacy of excellence and innovation.” It has also been described as a “strategic milestone” for UAC’s long-term growth agenda in Nigeria’s FMCG sector. This move allows UAC to strengthen its hold in a high-demand market, while Coca-Cola is doubling down on its asset-light strategy, and its $1 billion investment pledge is a sign it’s prioritising scalable partnerships over full ownership in emerging markets like Nigeria, which is, of course, dependent on a predictable and enabling environment.

What It Could Mean for the Future

This isn’t a flavour change, it’s a boardroom one. For now, your favourite Hollandia yoghurt or Happy Hour juice is staying the same. But this deal is still significant. It represents a rare moment where an international giant exits and a Nigerian company takes full control of nationally beloved brands. More often than not, we see the opposite, which is local businesses getting acquired by multinationals.

It could also be a signal of growing confidence in the Nigerian market from within. UAC, with its local roots and market experience, might be better positioned to navigate Nigeria’s pricing pressures, distribution challenges, and shifting consumer habits. Over time, this might translate to: Better local distribution, especially outside major cities

Pricing strategies that better reflect local income realities

Product innovations tailored for Nigerian tastes