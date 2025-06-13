What’s a “Labubu” and Why Is It Hanging on Everyone’s Bag?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or lurking on celebrity street-style pages recently, you’ve probably seen a strange, scruffy-looking creature with spiky ears and a gremlin grin dangling off someone’s Hermès bag. In a world where we’ve turned everything from emotional support water bottles ( like the Stanley cup) to children’s plush toys into fashion statements, Labubu might just be the most unexpected status symbol yet.

The Rise of Weirdly Cute Collectibles

Remember when Hello Kitty was the it-girl of teddies? Or when Pusheen, Molang, and Tokidoki exploded across shelves and bags? Labubu is part of this lineage, but with a much weirder look. At first glance, it looks mildly terrifying with its nine jagged teeth, bulging eyes, and wild hair, but somehow it’s also…adorable. It has an ugly-cute look that people seem to love.

I first noticed Labubu on TikTok, then I saw it again on Lisa from BLACKPINK, and before I knew it, they were everywhere. It’s surreal, yes, but also kind of genius.

So, What Is a Labubu?

Labubu is one of the standout characters from The Monsters, a picture book series created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. These aren’t your typical bedtime stories; they’re whimsical, mischievous tales inspired by ancient Nordic myths, which are full of magical creatures who teeter between good and evil.

Labubu itself is described as “a small monster with high, pointed ears and serrated teeth.” It may look devilish, but the backstory paints it as kind-hearted and well-meaning, although accidentally chaotic. Though its ears resemble those of a rabbit, Lung has clarified that Labubu and its friends were actually inspired by elvish folklore from European legends.

Who Created the Labubu?

Kasing Lung grew up in the Netherlands after being born in Hong Kong, and his multicultural upbringing is clearly reflected in his work. He’s talked about being obsessed with storybooks and European myths as a child, the kind that mix enchantment with a bit of creepy fantasy. In 2015, he published The Monsters trilogy, introducing characters like Labubu, Zimomo (who has a pointy tail), Tycoco (a dapper skeleton), and Pippo (who resembles a tiny dog).

In 2019, Lung signed an exclusive deal with Pop Mart, the Chinese toy giant best known for its limited-edition, collectible blind boxes. That’s when Labubu left the page and entered the real world, first as a vinyl figure and later in plush form.

From Blind Box to Bag Charm

If you’ve never been initiated into the world of blind box toys, here’s how it works. You buy a box without knowing which version of the toy you’ll get and be pleasantly surprised as to which toy you eventually unbox. Labubus come in themed series, such as Exciting Macaron, Have a Seat, and Big Into Energy, and each series has a rare “secret” Labubu with just a 1 in 72 chance of discovery.

What really pushed Labubu into the lifestyle spotlight was the release of a medium-sized plush version with a handy hinged key ring. That’s when fashion lovers started clipping them onto their bags, backpacks, belt loops and anywhere really. Just like any other good viral item, scarcity only adds to the obsession. These dolls sell out in seconds and have even crashed Pop Mart’s website during drops.

The Collector Craze

Labubu has crossed over into full-blown collector territory. Just like how people queued overnight for Stanley tumblers, collectors are treating Labubu as investment pieces. In fact, Labubu fever reached new heights recently when a life-size version sold at a Chinese auction for a jaw-dropping 1.08 million yuan (£110,000). At 4ft 4in tall, this particular figurine now holds the record as the world’s most expensive designer toy.

Who’s Carrying Them?

Everyone from BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Rihanna, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and David Beckham has been spotted rocking a Labubu on their person.

On TikTok, the unboxing videos are mostly made by millennials and Gen Zers, but younger kids are equally obsessed.

Where Can You Buy One?

Your best bet is through Pop Mart , either online or at one of their 28 physical stores or 52 vending machines across the U.S. (and several more globally). Pop Mart stores don’t stock Labubu in real life anymore, because the drops have caused chaos with extra long queues, panic-buying, and site crashes. You can order online for delivery or in-store pickup, but you’ll need to be quick.

If you’re not ready to spend £30 to £300 (or much more for rare editions), there are plenty of Labubu dupes floating around markets and online. These unofficial ones are sometimes cheekily named Lafufu and look nearly identical, but come without the official Pop Mart packaging.