Change starts with your space. While significant initiatives and government policies are important, the truth is that the journey to a cleaner, healthier world begins with the everyday choices we make in our own lives. Maintaining a clean environment shouldn’t be limited to monthly sanitation. It should be a consistent habit, one that improves not just your space, but the quality of the air you breathe and the life you live. Clean air supports better health, improves focus, reduces allergies, and makes your home feel fresher overall.

Every day should be Environment Day, but since we have a date for it, we’re reminding you that you don’t need a grand movement to make a difference. These seven easy-to-use items can make a noticeable difference in your environment and the air you breathe. Because at the end of the day, a cleaner home isn’t just about looks, it’s about living well.

1. Biodegradable Trash Bags

If you’ve been to more than one state in Nigeria, you’ll know that plastic nylon bags are a major contributor to litter everywhere. It’s a nationwide issue and one that plays a big role in the blocked gutters and drainage problems many of us face in our communities. So, what’s the alternative? Biodegradable trash bags. If more of us make the switch, we take one step closer to reducing plastic waste. These bags decompose much faster than regular nylon, making them a more intelligent and eco-friendly option.

SUPERBIO's 13-gallon compostable bags are a solid pick. Certified to meet composting standards, these bags are designed for industrial composting and made to handle heavy loads without tearing, thanks to patented tech, reinforced bottoms, and easy-to-use handle ties.

Price: $21.95. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

2. Extractor Fans

You just moved into a freshly renovated apartment after paying rent last week. It looks modern and polished, but the windows are noticeably smaller, and cross-ventilation is almost non-existent. Some old window spaces have been sealed off to make way for design features, and while the place is pretty, you’re always hot. Worse, unpleasant smells tend to linger far longer than they should.

If this sounds like your situation, what you need is an extractor fan. It’s designed to pull stale or humid air out of your space, making it especially useful in rooms with poor airflow, like kitchens, bathrooms, or windowless areas. It improves circulation, reduces heat buildup, and helps keep the air fresh. If you're looking for a powerful yet quiet window-mounted extractor fan, the Manrose WF150A delivers a strong extraction rate of 220m³/hr (62 litres per second.) The fan also features automatic, thermally activated shutters that open silently upon activation.



Price: ₦65,000 Where to Buy: Shop Electrical.

3. Vacuum Cleaners (Instead of Traditional Brooms)

Using a dried palm-frond broom to sweep tiled floors is a tradition many Nigerians grew up with. But what it gains in nostalgia, it loses in effectiveness. Brooms tend to stir up dust rather than trap it, which isn’t ideal for people with allergies or respiratory issues. A vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, offers a much more thorough clean, especially on tiles, rugs, and carpets. It removes fine dust and allergens with ease, something a regular broom just can’t do.

While it’s true that vacuum cleaners rely on electricity, you don’t have to use them every day. They’re perfect for deep cleaning once or twice a week, and many models today are energy-efficient or rechargeable. With its 500W motor, the Oraimo vacuum delivers strong suction for quick, thorough cleaning. The handy 5-meter cord provides ample reach without requiring constant socket switching, and its stick-to-handheld design makes it easy to clean floors, furniture, and tight spaces. Plus, the 500ml dust cup is easy to empty and keeps dirt contained.



Price: ₦58,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo.

4. Personal Waste Bins

Too many of us still struggle with waste disposal. We toss used nylon wrappers, bottles, and scraps out of car windows or onto the street, habits that, when multiplied, contribute heavily to the environmental waste crisis we face.

A straightforward way to change this is to keep a personal waste bin nearby. Whether in your car, at your desk, or in your room, having a small bin within reach makes proper disposal easier and helps break the cycle of public littering. They're usually compact, affordable, and come in different styles. You can find options on Supermart.ng , with prices starting as low as ₦1,595.

5. Plants

If you haven’t considered it already, this is your sign to get that houseplant you’ve been putting off finally. It would be impossible to talk about cleaner air without mentioning plants, nature’s original air purifiers. Beyond their aesthetic value, plants help create a calming atmosphere and improve overall well-being. They absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and filter out indoor air pollutants, making your space feel fresher and more breathable.

One of the easiest choices to start with? Snake plants. They’re low maintenance, thrive indoors, and do a great job of purifying the air. Depending on size and type, house plants typically start from around ₦10,000. You can explore options at Lagos Plants.



Price:

6. Air Purifiers

While plants naturally purify the air and enhance your space, air purifiers are ideal if you need faster and deeper purification, especially in homes near busy roads or with frequent generator use. Many modern purifiers are designed to suit small spaces like bedrooms or living rooms.

For a clean and fresh indoor environment, this air purifier removes 99.9% of particles, it efficiently traps dust, allergens, and pollutants. Its quiet operation and its three modes, Auto, Sleep, and High, give you flexible control based on your needs.



Price: ₦79,900. Where to Buy: Shop FOUANI

7. Reusable Shopping Bags

As part of making your environment cleaner, one simple yet powerful step is to switch to reusable shopping bags. By carrying your bag, you reduce reliance on plastic nylons that often end up as litter in our streets and drains.