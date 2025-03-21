The 14 Best Car Accessories You Can Get for Under ₦20,000

For just ₦20,000, you can snag some accessories that’ll make your car more comfortable, safer, and stylish. Here’s a hand-picked selection of 15 must-have car accessories, complete with what makes them great and where you can find them.

1. Microfibre Sponge and Towel

Maintaining a clean car is essential, and using the right tools makes all the difference. Microfibre sponges and towels are highly effective for car cleaning due to their soft texture, which minimises the risk of scratching your vehicle’s surface. They are more absorbent than traditional materials, ensuring a spotless finish. Additionally, microfibre materials are less likely to leave lint behind, providing a clear and polished look. Price: ₦6,500, Where To Buy: Car Accessories By LW

2. Metallic Key Case

It’s important to keep your car key safe from wear and scratches, especially if you have an electronic key these days. A metallic key case gives your key fob a stylish appearance while providing strong protection. Because of its sturdy construction, the key will last longer and continue functioning even if it is dropped or bumped. Price: ₦17,000, Where To Buy: Car Accessories By LW

3. Car Arm Rest

Driving long distances can be uncomfortable, especially if you don’t have the right support. An armrest in your car offers a cozy spot to rest your arm, which lessens fatigue and encourages improved posture. In addition to being comfortable, many armrests have extra storage space, making it easier to keep necessary items close at hand and improving overall driving convenience. Price: ₦18,000, Where To Buy: Car Accessories By LW

4. Car Waist Rest

Proper posture when driving requires adequate lumbar support. A car waist rest or lumbar cushion lowers the risk of developing back pain on lengthy trips by supporting the spine's natural curve. By promoting a healthier seating position, it guarantees that you reach your destination feeling rejuvenated and pain-free. Price: ₦15,000, Where To Buy: Car Accessories By LW

5. Car Carbon Fibre Key Cover

A carbon fibre key cover is a great option for people who want to combine fashion and utility. Carbon fibre, which is well-known for being lightweight and durable, gives your keypad a sleek and athletic appearance. This cover is a useful and fashionable accessory because it not only keeps your key safe from scratches but also provides a comfortable grip. Price: ₦18,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

6. D-shaped Carbon Steering Wheel

Upgrading your steering wheel can greatly improve your enjoyment of driving. Switching to a D-shaped carbon steering wheel gives your car a sporty vibe and a better grip on the road. The flat bottom part provides more space for your legs, which is awesome for taller people. The wheel's carbon fibre looks sleek and lasts a long time. Price: ₦19,000, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

7. Car Charger

This Dual USB Car Charger is a solid pick. With two USB ports, you can charge your phone and tablet simultaneously without slowing down. Its fast charging technology delivers the quickest charge possible, while the compact design and soft LED light make it easy to use, even at night.



Plus, it has a 2-in-1 cable for Lightning and Micro-USB devices, so you’re always covered. No more dead batteries on road trips!



Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo

8. LED Tyre Valve Light

LED tyre valve lights are a great way to combine safety and style. They easily screw onto your tyre valves and light up whenever your car is moving, making you more visible when driving at night. Plus, they give your car a cool, unique look that will turn heads on the road. Price: ₦5,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

9. Marble Steering Grips

Improving the feel of the steering wheel can make driving more pleasurable. Marble steering grips offer a smooth, comfortable surface that reduces hand fatigue. Their distinctive style elevates the interior of your vehicle and makes every drive more luxurious. Price: ₦15,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

10. Quality Hand Knitted Steering Wheel Cover

A hand-knitted steering wheel cover provides comfort and style for a personalised touch. The knitted texture offers a warm and cosy feel, especially during colder months, and the handcrafted nature ensures a unique design that sets your vehicle apart. Price: ₦12,000, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

11. Car Seat Gap Filler

Dropping items between the car seat and the centre console can be frustrating and distracting. A car seat gap filler bridges this gap, preventing items like phones, keys, or coins from falling into hard-to-reach areas. This accessory enhances safety by reducing distractions and keeps your car interior tidy. Price: ₦16,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

12. Car Leather Clothes Hanger

A car leather clothes hanger makes keeping clothes wrinkle-free during transit easier. Designed to attach to the back of your seat, it provides a sturdy place to hang jackets, suits, or dresses, ensuring that your attire remains pristine upon arrival. Price: ₦14,000, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

13. Car Glitter Push Button Cover

The Car Glitter Push Button Cover, designed to fit over the engine start/stop button, adds a touch of glamour to your car's interior. This accessory adds sparkle and protects the button from scratches and wear. It’s an affordable way to personalise your vehicle and make the ignition area stand out. Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories

14. Universal Pedal Covers

Universal Pedal Covers enhance the appearance of your car's foot pedals while providing better grip and control. Typically made from durable materials like aluminium alloy, they are designed to fit most vehicle models. These covers can add a sporty look to your car's interior and improve driving safety by reducing the likelihood of your foot slipping off the pedal. Price: ₦17,500, Where To Buy: Slay Car Accessories