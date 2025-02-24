Top Cargo Pants for Ladies

Cargo pants have officially made their way from utility wear to fashion’s essential wardrobe item, and honestly, we’re here for it. If you want to channel an off-duty model vibe or some Y2K nostalgia, or you just need those extra pockets for lip gloss and snacks (we don’t judge), there’s a perfect pair of cargo pants for you. Here are seven standout picks that deserve a spot in your wardrobe:

1. The Classic Khaki Queen

Khaki cargo pants are the OG of the game. These are for the woman who loves a timeless, fuss-free look. Surprisingly, khaki pants pair effortlessly with everything from crisp white shirts to cropped tanks because they already make a statement, so you don’t have to think too much about what to wear with them.

Cinched at the waist with a relaxed leg, they give you that effortless “I just threw this on” energy while you’re serving style. Pair with combat boots for a streetwear style or heels for that unexpected balance of rugged and chic. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Styled By Wicked.

2. The Blackout Baddie

If sleek, city-girl aesthetics are your thing, then black cargo pants are the move. They bring an instant dose of cool without trying too hard. You can dress them up or down, and they can be worn for your coffee runs to night outs. Rock them with a fitted bodysuit and chunky trainers, or level up with a corset top and heels. Trust me on this! Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Styled By Wicked.

3. The Soft Girl Beige Moment

Beige cargo is where soft minimalism meets streetwear. The colour “beige” is always on a minimalist mood board and can be found in various aesthetics styles like the vanilla girl or clean girl aesthetic. So, having a pair of cargos in this colour is elegant, but it still says, “I know how to dress.” They have soft tailoring, a relaxed fit, and a neutral palette that works with literally everything. Throw on an oversized blazer and sneakers for a laid-back yet put-together vibe, or tuck in a fitted turtleneck for that model-off-duty aesthetic. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Styled By Wicked.

4. The Olive Green MVP

Green cargo pants hit the perfect sweet spot between military-inspired and street-chic. They have a cool, adventurous vibe that feels both utilitarian and stylish. Olive cargo pants are great for those who want to add a bit of colour without going full-on bright. They work well with neutral tops and statement sneakers. Add a cropped hoodie or an oversized denim jacket, and you’re good to go. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Styled By Wicked.

5. The Navy Blue Cool-Girl Essential

Navy blue cargos are for the woman who loves a muted and sophisticated colour palette. Navy blue is not entirely black or blue, it sits at the right spot. It’s like the perfect colour for people who want something a little different from the usual blacks and beiges. With a slouchy fit and statement pockets, these can be styled up or down effortlessly. Wear a fitted vest top and dad sneakers for a ‘cool without trying’ vibe. Price: ₦12,000.

6. The Make it Pink Camo Cargo Pants

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF5ryGuMWcp/?igsh=MWdpMzdlYm45ejdjdQ== Camo print has always been a streetwear favourite, but this pink-infused version? Beautiful! Instead of the usual earthy tones, this cargo pant reinvents camouflage with a soft pink splash, making it both edgy and feminine. If you want to style this, lean into its playful energy with a fitted white crop top and chunky trainers. Or, if you’re feeling bold, throw on a basketball jersey and heels to channel Rihanna’s signature cargo pant style. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Styled By Wicked.

7. The Light Brown Cargo

If classic cool had a colour, it would be light brown. This cargo pant is the kind of piece that quietly does the most. It’s polished but still relaxed enough to keep things casual. Pair it with a white shirt for a casual look or a slouchy jumper for cosy streetwear vibes—they just work. The beauty of this shade is its ability to complement literally any colour in your wardrobe. Price: ₦20,500. Where to Buy: Shop Figure The Brand.