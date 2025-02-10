From Lace to Silk – Valentine’s Lingerie That Screams ‘Wow’

Let’s keep it a buck - lingerie can feel like a bit of a minefield. One minute, you’re picturing yourself as a sultry vixen draped in silk and lace, and the next, you’re wrestling with a million straps, wondering if you’ve accidentally put it on backwards. But Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to embrace the world of delicate lace, cheeky cut-outs, and yes, even a suspender or two.

I know that all the girlies love to use Valentine’s Day as the day to unleash their inner seductress. So, if you’re dressing up for a special someone, setting the scene for a solo night of self-love ( see the best vibrators to try for a night of pleasure ), or you just fancy the smug satisfaction of knowing you’re wearing something fabulous under your everyday clothes, the right lingerie can do wonders for your confidence.

And before you start panicking about sizes, support, or whether you can actually breathe in that corset, don’t worry. The lingerie world has come a long way, with gorgeous options for every shape, style, and comfort level.

So, if you’re ready to channel your inner bombshell (or just want to find something that doesn’t feel like medieval armour), we’ve rounded up the best lingerie sets to make you feel your absolute best this Valentine’s Day. Lace, silk, mesh - whatever your vibe, there’s a little something here to make you look and feel irresistible.

Essentials Dot Your Eyes Chemise & G-String Set, Dark Red

This simple lace babydoll features a chemise and a G-string that both you and your significant other will love. Price: ₦32,500. Where To Buy: Shop Brief Essentials .

Essentials Tidal Waves Chemise & G-String Set, Black

Soft, sultry, and just the right amount of risqué, this babydoll is the lingerie equivalent of a flirty wink. The structured lace cups give that “I woke up like this” support and it is the right mix of naughty and nice for a woman who knows how to do both. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Brief Essentials .

DORINA Daphne Wired Bodysuit Red

If confidence had a colour, it would be this sultry shade of burgundy. A bodysuit that hugs every curve like a well-kept secret, with delicate lace whispering sweet nothings against the skin. Now this is the perfect example of sweet and spicy lingerie. Because, yes, you can give both vibes. Price: ₦17,225 (from ₦30,500). Where To Buy: Shop Brief Essentials .

Unlined Mesh Bodysuit with Rosettes in Cosmo Red

This red mesh bodysuit with little rose detailing looks just enough to keep things intriguing before you get down and dirty. If you’re wearing it for your own mirror admiration or a grand Valentine’s reveal, this one-piece is pure temptation in fabric form. Price: ₦100,900. Where To Buy: Shop La Senza .

Red Carpet Ready Chemise and G-String

Soft pink, satin bows, and lace-trimmed edges, this is for the hopeless romantic that flirts with innocence while still knowing exactly what she’s doing. The delicate details make it sweet, but the silhouette? Utterly sinful.

This is the kind of lingerie set that will make you twirl in front of the mirror before deciding that maybe, just maybe, you’ll be fashionably late to dinner. Price: ₦20,500. Where To Buy: Shop Brief Essentials .

Unlined Short Merrywidow with Bow in Ivory Dawn

Some lingerie whispers, some lingerie shouts. This one? It purrs. This black and ivory lace is the femme fatale of lingerie. It is equal parts elegance and temptation. It clings to curves like a secret, teasing lace appliqués that show just enough coverage, and a cut so daring it should come with a warning label. Price: ₦78,500. Where To Buy: Shop La Senza .

Mesh Untie Me Babydoll in Black

We’re absolutely obsessed with this black untie me set. Complete with some underboob and backside cutouts, anyone is sure to feel themselves once they tie (or untie) these, trust. Price: ₦67,200. Where To Buy: Shop La Senza .

Unlined Babydoll with Rosette in Cosmo Red

Nothing quite screams Valentine’s Day like this red piece with rose details, a skirt peek-a-boo overlay and a G-string. How romantic. Price: ₦100,900. Where To Buy: Shop La Senza .

Satin Dress in Smoulder Black

This black satin dress is perfect for a cosy Galentines night with your favourite girls. It’s super romantic while offering a bit more coverage than the other hotties on this list. It also comes in black which is a classy colour that can be styled and accessorised with ease. Price: ₦89,700. Where To Buy: Shop La Senza .