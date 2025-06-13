If you've ever opened a box of stored clothes and been hit with a sharp scent, chances are you've met either camphor or mothballs. Both are very common in many Nigerian homes, used to drive away insects and keep wardrobes fresh, but which one is better (and safer) to use?
What’s the Difference Between Camphor and Mothballs?
Camphor is that white, waxy stuff you’ve probably seen in your grandma’s drawer or at a prayer altar. It’s naturally found in trees like the camphor laurel (mainly in Asia and Borneo), but nowadays, it’s often made from turpentine oil. People have used it for generations as a medicine, in religious rituals, for cooking, and to keep pests away.
Mothballs, on the other hand, are small, white balls with a strong smell. Originally made from camphor, they are now mostly made with chemicals like naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene. These chemicals release strong fumes that are toxic to insects and their larvae. People use them to keep moths and other fabric-eating pests away from clothes by placing them in drawers and wardrobes.
Here’s where it gets tricky: Most people in Nigeria refer to mothballs as camphor, but they're different. Camphor tends to be more transparent and crystal-like, while mothballs are opaque, smoother, and have a powdery texture when crushed. One is natural, the other is highly chemical.
Camphor: Pros
Natural air freshener: a strong, clean scent that clears the musty smell.
Eco-friendly insect repellent: Camphor keeps moths, ants, cockroaches, and other unwanted pests at bay. For conscious users, camphor gives a more sustainable alternative to chemical repellents and synthetic fragrances.
Protects clothes: Drop a few camphor pieces in your drawer or closet, and you’ll experience fewer holes in your clothes.
Supports respiratory relief: Breathing in camphor vapour can help ease blocked noses and support clearer breathing. You’ll find it in balms and rubs for this reason.
Soothes skin irritation and infections: It's anti-inflammatory and antifungal. Helps with fungal infections and joint pain
Cooling effect on the skin: Perfect for soothing muscle aches and irritation
Camphor: Cons
Harmful if inhaled or ingested in large quantities: Too much camphor (especially inhaled or ingested) can be dangerous, causing headaches, nausea, or worse. It’s not safe for babies or pregnant women. Pets too.
It can irritate sensitive skin. It’s strong, so sensitive skin can react to it. Always dilute before using it, and never apply it to broken skin(damaged skin).
Not always easy to find in pure form locally: What’s labelled as camphor in markets may sometimes be mothballs. Pure camphor is more expensive and less available.
Flammable and must be used with caution around fire.
Mothballs: Pros
Clothing and Fabric Protection: This is the original use. Mothballs are known for keeping clothes safe from fabric-eating pests like moths and larvae. They’re especially helpful for clothes you’re not wearing every day.
Odour Control: Their strong scent helps deodorise closets, chests, trash cans, and storage bins, making sure your items smell clean even after months of storage. Just keep them away from daily-use items to avoid the overpowering smell.
Book Preservation: If you’re the type to hoard old novels, documents, or newspapers, mothballs can help protect them from pests like booklice.
Garden Pest Control: This one may not be as widely known, but it works. Mothballs can be used in gardens to repel insects, rodents, and snakes. Just be careful; direct contact with soil or plants isn’t recommended as it can be toxic.
Long Shelf Life: Mothballs last. A small handful can continue to release vapour and do their job for weeks or months, meaning you don’t need to replace them often.
Mothballs Cons
Toxic to Humans: Mothballs are made with toxic chemicals that release harmful fumes. If you can smell them, you're already breathing in those chemicals, and that’s not great news. Prolonged exposure can lead to health issues ranging from mild irritation (like headaches and nausea) to more serious concerns like anaemia, liver and kidney damage, or long-term respiratory problems.
Not Safe for Open Use: Despite their everyday use in Nigerian homes, mothballs are only intended for use in sealed, airtight containers, not left out in open drawers, cupboards, or corners.
Even when used correctly, the fumes can linger. That means everyone in the household is constantly exposed, especially in poorly ventilated rooms. The scent doesn’t just cling to the air; it can also stick to clothes, transferring the smell and chemicals elsewhere.
Environmental Hazard: Mothballs don’t break down easily. When disposed of improperly, these chemicals can contaminate soil and water. They're not eco-friendly, and their use adds to indoor and outdoor chemical pollution.
Camphor vs Mothballs: Which One Should You Use?
If you're choosing between camphor and mothballs to protect your wardrobe and keep pests away, here’s the bottom line:
Camphor is a more natural and safer option. It keeps insects away, freshens spaces, and offers bonus benefits like aromatherapy and pain relief. It's versatile and easier on your lungs, especially if you live in a home with children, pets, or people with allergies.
Where to shop: Buy a whole jar of camphor imported from the UK from Ubuy Nigeria.
Price: ₦44,115
Mothballs are highly effective at killing moths and pests, but due to their chemical content, they pose serious health and environmental risks. If you don't use them exactly as instructed (airtight containers only), you risk toxic exposure to yourself and others.
Where to shop: Supermart.ng
Price: ₦2,025
Verdict
For everyday use, choose camphor. It's a safer, multi-functional, and eco-friendly choice.