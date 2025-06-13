If you've ever opened a box of stored clothes and been hit with a sharp scent, chances are you've met either camphor or mothballs. Both are very common in many Nigerian homes, used to drive away insects and keep wardrobes fresh , but which one is better (and safer) to use?

What’s the Difference Between Camphor and Mothballs?

Camphor is that white, waxy stuff you’ve probably seen in your grandma’s drawer or at a prayer altar. It’s naturally found in trees like the camphor laurel (mainly in Asia and Borneo), but nowadays, it’s often made from turpentine oil. People have used it for generations as a medicine, in religious rituals, for cooking, and to keep pests away.

Mothballs, on the other hand, are small, white balls with a strong smell. Originally made from camphor, they are now mostly made with chemicals like naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene. These chemicals release strong fumes that are toxic to insects and their larvae. People use them to keep moths and other fabric-eating pests away from clothes by placing them in drawers and wardrobes.