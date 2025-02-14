How to Remove Stubborn Stains from Clothes

There’s nothing quite like that silent prayer I whisper whenever I step out in a white or pastel outfit. It’s not that I’m clumsy o, but a lot of the time, stains seem to have a mind of their own. One minute, you’re enjoying a bottle of Zobo, and the next, you’re staring in disbelief at a dark purple blotch that just won’t quit.

I’ve been there, frantically soaking a garment only to see that stain reappear, a faint blue even after days of battling bleach. Then there are those old stains that have been haunting our clothes for ages—stains from countless meals, wrong fabric mixing in washing machines, or even perfumes and deodorants. Worse still, some people go overboard to remove a stain, only to end up with ruined clothing that mending can’t save.

So, allow me to share some tried-and-true, practical methods for getting rid of even the most persistent stains using everyday household items like baking soda, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, talcum powder, and corn starch.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has long been my go-to when I face a stain that just won’t budge. There are a million and one uses for baking soda, but one thing is for sure: stains don’t stand a chance against it. Baking soda gently lifts the stain without being too harsh on your fabric. Price:: ₦3,060. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

Here’s How to Do It:

Mix a Paste: Start with a tablespoon of baking soda and add a few drops of water until you form a thick paste. Apply Carefully: Dab the paste directly onto the stain using your finger or a soft cloth. Let It Sit: Allow 15 to 30 minutes. For extra stubborn spots, you can even let it dry on the fabric. Rinse and Launder: Rinse off the baking soda with cool water, then wash the garment as usual. Baking soda can really work wonders for greasy or deodorizing needs; just be patient and let it do its thing.

Vinegar

Next up is vinegar. I wasn’t sure about vinegar at first; its smell can be a bit off-putting. But white vinegar is a true multi-tasker for stain removal. It’s especially effective on coffee, tea, or even ink stains. Plus, it doubles with neutralizing odour. Price: ₦6,020. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

How to Use It:

Dilute the Vinegar: Mix one part white vinegar with one part water. Dab the Mixture: Gently blot the stain with a clean cloth dipped in the vinegar solution. Avoid rubbing too hard; you want to get the stain out, not set it in further. Let It Sit Briefly: Give it about 10 minutes before blotting again with a dry cloth. Rinse and Wash: Rinse the area thoroughly with water, then wash the garment as usual. I’ve used vinegar on everything from coffee stains to red wine spills. It takes some doing but it never fails to impress.

Hydrogen Peroxide

For white fabrics, hydrogen peroxide can be a lifesaver. It’s a bit like a gentler version of bleach. However, a word of caution: always test hydrogen peroxide on an inconspicuous area first, especially on coloured fabrics, as it can sometimes cause discolouration. Price: ₦566. Where to Buy: Shop Healthplus .

How to Use It:

Spot Test: Apply a tiny drop of hydrogen peroxide to a small area of the fabric to ensure it won’t bleach the colour. Apply to the Stain: Once you’re sure it’s safe, pour a small amount directly onto the stain. You might notice a gentle bubbling action—that’s a good sign it’s working. Wait and Blot: Let it sit for about 5 to 10 minutes, then gently blot the area with a clean cloth. Wash the garment immediately after treatment.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice? The fruit? Well, it’s also a natural bleaching agent that can work wonders on white fabrics. When combined with salt, it forms a potent paste that can lift stains from your clothes. Here’s what to do: Mix with Salt: Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a small bowl and add equal salt. Stir to create a paste. Apply Generously: Spread the paste over the stain. Let It Sit: Let the paste sit for 30 minutes to an hour, keeping it out of direct heat, which might damage the fabric. Rinse Thoroughly: Rinse off the paste with cool water, then wash as you usually would. I’ve found lemon juice particularly effective on those tea stains, though I’d steer clear if the fabric isn’t colourfast (clothes that can wash out easily.)

Salt

Salt isn’t just a seasoning essential—it can also help you tackle liquid stains like red wine. By absorbing the liquid, salt can prevent the stain from setting into the fabric. Price:: ₦580. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart . Here’s what I do: Sprinkle Generously: When you notice a spill, sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the damp stain. Let It Absorb: Let the salt sit for 5 to 10 minutes. It will begin to draw moisture from the fabric. Gently Brush Off: Use a soft brush or cloth to remove the salt gently, then blot the area with a damp cloth. Wash as Usual: Wash the garment following the stain treatment.

Talcum Powder

Talcum powder (or even baby powder) can be remarkably effective for stubborn grease or oil stains. Its super-absorbent properties allow it to lift oil away from the fabric. Price: ₦530. Where to Buy: Shop Healthplus . How to Use It: Apply a Generous Amount: Sprinkle a thick layer of talcum powder directly onto the oily stain. Let It Sit: Allow it to work its magic for 15 to 30 minutes. The powder will soak up the oil, making the stain less noticeable. Brush It Off: Gently brush away the powder with a soft or clean cloth. Launder as Needed: If a trace of the stain remains, treat it with one of the other methods mentioned before washing.

Corn Starch

Like talcum powder, corn starch is excellent at absorbing oil. It’s an ideal option if you’re in a hurry and don’t have baby powder on hand. Plus, it’s gentle enough for most fabrics. Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

How to Use It:

Sprinkle on the Stain: Cover the stain with a generous layer of cornstarch. Let It Absorb: Give it 15 minutes to absorb the oil—this waiting period is important. Brush Off the Residue: Gently brush off the corn starch once the oil is absorbed. Follow Up With Washing: Wash the garment to remove any remaining traces of the stain.

Sometimes, a single method might not fully erase a particularly stubborn stain. In these cases, a combination of treatments can be effective. For example, you might start with baking soda to lift a light stain and then finish with a dab of vinegar to remove any lingering traces.

Be cautious: Never mix vinegar with hydrogen peroxide directly, as this can lead to an unwanted chemical reaction. Also, if you plan to use multiple methods, always rinse thoroughly between treatments.