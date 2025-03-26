11 Laundry Detergents That Won’t Fade Your Clothes

Maintaining the freshness of your clothes after washing can sometimes be a challenge. Most detergents are made with harsh chemicals that remove fabric dyes, gradually fading the colours on your clothes over time. Unfortunately, because the laundry cycle never stops, you have to rinse and repeat again. With so many detergents on the market, totaling more than $97 billion in sales globally per year , it can be a hassle to find the one that will not make your clothes fade.

To keep your favorite dresses as good as new as the day you first wore them, you need the right detergent that is not only efficient in removing stains but also gentle enough on your clothes. The good news is that we’ve put together 11 of the best laundry detergents to keep your clothes' brightness intact without compromising on cleanliness.

1. Kirkland Laundry Detergent 12.7Kg

This heavy-duty laundry detergent is designed to last, providing 200 loads per package. It smells clean and fresh and is also gentle on clothes, making it ideal for anyone who wants a strong yet gentle cleaner. Its super-concentrated formula ensures great stain removal without fading the fabric, maintaining the original color of your clothes. Where To Buy: CSi Grocer y. Price: ₦ 65,000

2. Purex After The Rain Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent

Purex is an ultra-concentrated 4-in-1 laundry detergent that is gentle on clothes but strong against tough stains. It takes up to 250 loads and deep cleans without fading the fabric's colours. It is ideal for daily use, leaving clothes soft and fresh.

Where To Buy: CSi Grocery . Price: ₦ 57,500

3. Gain Flings Pods Laundry Detergent

These convenient 3-in-1 detergent pods combine Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness to deliver hard-hitting cleaning with long-lasting fragrance. The product is designed to perform well in any washing machine, including at low temperatures, making it ideal for keeping fabric colours vibrant. With six weeks of freshness, this detergent not only gets clothes clean but also smells great too. Where To Buy: CSi Grocery . Price: ₦ 60,500

4. WAW Complete Auto Machine Wash Detergent Powder 2 kg

WAW Complete Auto Machine Wash Detergent is made to provide a complete cleaning experience. This detergent removes dirt and grime without causing fabric wear and tear or loss of colour. Its unique formula is specifically designed for machine washing to keep your clothes looking bright. Where To Buy: Supermart NG . Price: ₦7,665

5. Dream Care Easy Wash Laundry Detergent (4L)

Dream Care Easy Wash has double surface-active agents, making it highly effective in removing stubborn stains while retaining fabric colours. The detergent has natural soap softeners to ensure gentle washing that does not make clothes tough or discoloured. It also has an antibacterial formula, deodorising action, and conditioning agents to enhance the washing experience. Where To Buy: Supermart NG . Price: ₦4,625

6. Persil 3-in-1 Laundry Washing Capsules (Non-Bio)

Persil 3-in-1 capsules are a new product for washing clothes that won’t cause fabric fading. They're non-bio capsules that are gentle on clothes and great for sensitive skin, leaving clothes bright and fresh. They dissolve easily in water to leave a good clean without residue or ruining fabric dyes.

Price: ₦14,600 . Where To Buy: Supermart NG

7. The Pink Stuff Laundry Detergent

The Pink Stuff Colour Wash Gel is made to protect bright clothes. It cleans and also protects the brightness of fabrics so that colours will not fade prematurely. The gel is concentrated and immediately activated when it comes in contact with water, so it works perfectly in quick, low-temperature washes. It has an easy-to-use cap and is suitable for direct application, keeping fabrics in their original form. Where To Buy: Neat Store Nigeria . Price: ₦70,000

8. Renew Detergent (4kg)

Renew Detergent is part of the Corygiene Hygiene Solutions range and is designed to maintain fabric quality while keeping clean. It removes stains easily and doesn’t contain harsh chemicals that fade fabrics. It is also deodorising and antibacterial, making laundry fresh and clean every time after a wash.

Where To Buy: Neat Store Nigeria . Price: ₦10,000

9. Automatic Fabric Wash (4L)

Automatic Fabric Wash is perfect for all fabric types and works well with front-load and top-load washing machines . Automatic Fabric Wash works to remove stains yet is gentle on clothes fibers and does not fade colours of fabrics. It is also extremely convenient and cost-effective, so this product is perfect for families doing multiple loads of laundry weekly. Where To Buy: Neat Store Nigeria . Price: ₦6,500

10. Ladona Active Washing Gel (1Litre)

Ladona Active Washing Gel is ideal for preserving garment color as it delivers a good wash. Unlike powder-type detergents that may leave particles on the material, this gel product is very soluble and thoroughly cleans without affecting dye holding. The product is also gentle to the skin and free from strong irritants, safe to use by those with sensitive skin. Where To Buy: Neat Store Nigeria . Price: ₦4,000

11. Fresh Scents Washing Machine Laundry Detergent (4L)

Fresh Scents Washing Machine Liquid Detergent is a concentrated gel that effectively cleans clothes while reducing colour fading. In contrast to powdered detergents, which sometimes leave clothes dull, this liquid detergent mixes well with water to remove tough stains and odours. It also has a fresh scent, which would give your clothes a clean fresh smell Where To Buy: Jumia . Price: ₦13,500.