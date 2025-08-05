What Video Games Are Coming Out in August 2025?

This August, full two decades after the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 redefined what console gaming could be, their biggest hits are remastered, reimagined, and reengineered for an audience divided between returning fans and new-gen players raised on TikTok lore and speedruns. In first place is Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, a top-to-bottom remake of Hideo Kojima’s Cold War-era jungle epic. Rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, it’s a showcase of how far cinematic effects has come, sporting photorealistic foliage, improved AI, and weather systems that impact gameplay. Then there’s Gears of War: Reloaded, which marks the franchise’s PS5 debut.

Still, not every game this month is a throwback. Here are the hottest video games coming out this August.

1. Mafia: The Old Country

Release Date: August 8 – PS5, Xbox, PC If you love gritty crime sagas, Mafia: The Old Country is a must-play. It’s set in 1900s Sicily, where you’ll play as Enzo Favara and rise from street enforcer to mob affiliate.

This game is a story-driven action-adventure game that focuses on loyalty and betrayal in the mob. It has an open-world design that lets you explore historic districts by vintage car. Price: 48.94. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon (Pre-order / PlayStation) Price: $49.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . (Preorder/X-box Series X)

2. Gears of War: Reloaded

Release Date: August 26. Gears of War: Reloaded is a remake of the original Gears of War (2006) that can be played solo or with friends in split screen and online co-op, as it supports cross-play. In this game, Marcus Fenix’s debut brings shotgun-heavy combat back to life with Unreal 5 polish in 4K.

The beginner-friendly Horde mode doubles as an excellent introduction for newcomers, while old-timers can relive every Chainsaw Bayonet takedown. It includes a bonus campaign act, multiplayer maps, plus characters and comics at no additional cost. Price: $39. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Release Date: August 27 Available on PC and Nintendo Switch, this farm-and-trade sim is a cosy escape. It's an expression of a simple farm life: grow crops, have your market stall, and build friendships in every hamlet. On Switch 2, the portable mode shines during weekend trips. If you prefer relaxation over adrenaline, this game offers gentle quests, seasonal festivals, and light romance. Price: $69.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Release Date: August 28. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater with a similarly engrossing story and hypnotic world but with new graphics and 3D audio to make the jungle atmosphere and experience more stimulating for gamers.

With this remake, you get to rediscover MGS3’s iconic Cold War thriller in full Unreal 5 glory. Stealth runs through Soviet jungles now feature dynamic weather, improved AI, and photorealistic foliage. The game’s focus on resourcefulness (hunting food, crafting gear) makes you feel like you’re a contestant on Guilder Ultimate Search. Price: $69.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Lost Soul Aside

Release Date: August 29. This action-adventure RPG (Role Playing Game) dazzles with real-time combat reminiscent of Devil May Cry. You’ll chain aerial combos, dodge elemental attacks, and explore floating islands that demand both reflexes and strategy.

The game follows Kaser as he sets out on a dangerous journey to rescue his sister, Louisa, and save humanity from mysterious invaders from beyond the starlit skies. It is best enjoyed on a PC with at least a GTX 1660 or higher. Price: $59.99. Where to Buy: Amazon .

6. Tiny Bookshop

Release Date: August 7. For a chill escape from this busy world, try Tiny Bookshop, a cosy narrative management game. It's about running a travelling bookshop. Decorate your shop, recommend books, and explore scenic towns while forming bonds with the locals; it’s perfect for unwinding after a stressful day.

Plus, the hustle of managing a small business feels relatable, and it runs smoothly on low-end PCs, Macs, SteamOS and Linux.

7. Drag x Drive

Release Date: 14 August. Drag x Drive is a sports video game that resembles a wheelchair basketball and Rocket League physics combo. You can team up with friends or players around the world online in 3v3 matches with motion controls. Price: $19.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

