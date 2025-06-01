5 Body Oils That Double as a Perfume Base for Long-Lasting Scent

Perfume lovers know the struggle of spraying your favourite scent in the morning, and by midday, it’s gone like it was never there. The secret to making your perfume last longer might be in your skincare routine . One underrated hack is using body oils that double as a perfume base. These oils keep your skin soft and glowing and hold onto fragrance much longer than dry skin or regular lotions. This guide highlights the top 5 body oils that help your perfume stay fresh all day while adding an extra touch of luxury to your skincare.

Why Use Body Oils as a Perfume Base?

Perfume sits better and lasts longer when applied on moisturised skin. Body oils create a layer that holds fragrance in place, allowing it to diffuse slowly instead of evaporating quickly. Unlike regular moisturisers that absorb fast or fade under strong perfumes, body oils provide a richer base. The oil locks in moisture while giving your scent something to cling to. The result? A longer-lasting fragrance that develops beautifully on your skin throughout the day. If you're tired of topping up your perfume every few hours, layering it with body oil is a game-changer.

Top 5 Body Oils That Double as Perfume Base

Here are the best body oils that keep you moisturised and help your perfume last all day.

1. Nécessaire The Body Oil

Nécessaire’s body oil is fragrance-free, lightweight, and filled with skin-loving ingredients like marula, meadowfoam, and vitamin E. It absorbs fast and leaves your skin feeling silky, not sticky. It is perfect for all skin types , especially if you want something clean that won’t interfere with your perfume. It is best paired with floral, musky, or citrus perfumes. Pros: Fragrance-free

Non-comedogenic

Clean, vegan formula Cons: Slightly pricey Nécessaire is a favourite for minimalists who want to build a strong base without layering too many scents. Price: $52 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

2. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil is a household name for a reason. It’s light, effective, and has a subtle scent that doesn’t compete with your perfume. It also helps with uneven skin tone and reduces the appearance of scars. It is perfect for dry or scar-prone skin that needs moisture and a good fragrance base. Best combined with warm, gourmand perfumes like vanilla or amber blends. Pros: Affordable and widely available

Multi-purpose

Absorbs well Cons: The scent may be slightly noticeable for those who prefer fragrance-free options Bio-Oil is ideal if you're looking for a reliable, easy-to-find oil that does more than moisturise. Price: ₦17,850 Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

3. Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

This luxury oil hydrates deeply and smells heavenly on its own. It's infused with seaweed, passionfruit, and acai oil, giving it a clean, slightly citrusy scent that works beautifully with fresh or aquatic perfumes. It is perfect for pampering days or special occasions and is best combined with citrus, marine, or green perfumes. Pros: Lightweight and non-greasy

Spa-like fragrance

Organic ingredients Cons: Not scent-neutral If you're into skincare that feels like self-care, Osea is worth the splurge Price: $52 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

4. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil

Palmer’s oil combines cocoa butter with vitamin E and sesame oil for deep hydration. Its warm cocoa scent enhances rich perfumes and adds depth to your fragrance routine. Perfect for everyday use, especially in cooler months when skin tends to dry out, and best paired with sweet, woody, or spicy perfumes. Pros: Budget-friendly

Readily available

Enhances warmer fragrances Cons: Strong cocoa scent (may not suit all perfumes) This is great if you want to smell like a snack and keep your perfume popping. Price: $10.97 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

5. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

Nuxe’s dry oil is a cult favourite for good reason. It moisturises without leaving a greasy residue and smells amazing enough to wear alone. It has hints of orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla—soft, warm, and versatile. Perfect for luxe layering and special events, it can be paired with floral, oriental, or powdery perfumes. Pros: Multi-purpose (can be used on body, face, and hair)

Iconic scent

Non-greasy finish Cons: The scent might compete with very delicate perfumes This oil does it all for anyone who wants a glow-up and long-lasting scent in one bottle.

Price: ₦21,093.11 Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty

What Makes a Good Body Oil for Layering Perfume?

Not all oils work well as a perfume base. Here's what to look for: Lightweight texture : You want something that absorbs well without feeling greasy.

Subtle or complementary scent : Oils with overpowering fragrances can clash with your perfume. A mild or neutral scent works best.

Natural ingredients : Oils like jojoba, almond, and grapeseed mimic the skin's natural oils, helping your fragrance last longer.

Hydrating power: The oil should keep your skin soft and well-moisturised to support the fragrance.

How to Use Body Oil to Make Your Perfume Last Longer