5 Body Oils That Double as a Perfume Base for Long-Lasting Scent

Perfume lovers know the struggle of spraying your favourite scent in the morning, and by midday, it’s gone like it was never there. The secret to making your perfume last longer might be in your skincare routine. One underrated hack is using body oils that double as a perfume base.
These oils keep your skin soft and glowing and hold onto fragrance much longer than dry skin or regular lotions. This guide highlights the top 5 body oils that help your perfume stay fresh all day while adding an extra touch of luxury to your skincare.
READ ALSO: Lattafa Khamrah vs Khamrah Qahwa: Which One Should You Buy?
Why Use Body Oils as a Perfume Base?
Perfume sits better and lasts longer when applied on moisturised skin. Body oils create a layer that holds fragrance in place, allowing it to diffuse slowly instead of evaporating quickly.
Unlike regular moisturisers that absorb fast or fade under strong perfumes, body oils provide a richer base. The oil locks in moisture while giving your scent something to cling to. The result? A longer-lasting fragrance that develops beautifully on your skin throughout the day.
If you're tired of topping up your perfume every few hours, layering it with body oil is a game-changer.
Top 5 Body Oils That Double as Perfume Base
Here are the best body oils that keep you moisturised and help your perfume last all day.
1. Nécessaire The Body Oil
Nécessaire’s body oil is fragrance-free, lightweight, and filled with skin-loving ingredients like marula, meadowfoam, and vitamin E. It absorbs fast and leaves your skin feeling silky, not sticky.
It is perfect for all skin types, especially if you want something clean that won’t interfere with your perfume. It is best paired with floral, musky, or citrus perfumes.
Pros:
Fragrance-free
Non-comedogenic
Clean, vegan formula
Cons:
Slightly pricey
Nécessaire is a favourite for minimalists who want to build a strong base without layering too many scents.
Price: $52 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
2. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil is a household name for a reason. It’s light, effective, and has a subtle scent that doesn’t compete with your perfume. It also helps with uneven skin tone and reduces the appearance of scars.
It is perfect for dry or scar-prone skin that needs moisture and a good fragrance base. Best combined with warm, gourmand perfumes like vanilla or amber blends.
Pros:
Affordable and widely available
Multi-purpose
Absorbs well
Cons:
The scent may be slightly noticeable for those who prefer fragrance-free options
Bio-Oil is ideal if you're looking for a reliable, easy-to-find oil that does more than moisturise.
Price: ₦17,850 Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey
3. Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
This luxury oil hydrates deeply and smells heavenly on its own. It's infused with seaweed, passionfruit, and acai oil, giving it a clean, slightly citrusy scent that works beautifully with fresh or aquatic perfumes. It is perfect for pampering days or special occasions and is best combined with citrus, marine, or green perfumes.
Pros:
Lightweight and non-greasy
Spa-like fragrance
Organic ingredients
Cons:
Not scent-neutral
If you're into skincare that feels like self-care, Osea is worth the splurge
Price: $52 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
4. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil
Palmer’s oil combines cocoa butter with vitamin E and sesame oil for deep hydration. Its warm cocoa scent enhances rich perfumes and adds depth to your fragrance routine. Perfect for everyday use, especially in cooler months when skin tends to dry out, and best paired with sweet, woody, or spicy perfumes.
Pros:
Budget-friendly
Readily available
Enhances warmer fragrances
Cons:
Strong cocoa scent (may not suit all perfumes)
This is great if you want to smell like a snack and keep your perfume popping.
Price: $10.97 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
5. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
Nuxe’s dry oil is a cult favourite for good reason. It moisturises without leaving a greasy residue and smells amazing enough to wear alone. It has hints of orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla—soft, warm, and versatile. Perfect for luxe layering and special events, it can be paired with floral, oriental, or powdery perfumes.
Pros:
Multi-purpose (can be used on body, face, and hair)
Iconic scent
Non-greasy finish
Cons:
The scent might compete with very delicate perfumes
This oil does it all for anyone who wants a glow-up and long-lasting scent in one bottle.
Price: ₦21,093.11 Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty
What Makes a Good Body Oil for Layering Perfume?
Not all oils work well as a perfume base. Here's what to look for:
Lightweight texture: You want something that absorbs well without feeling greasy.
Subtle or complementary scent: Oils with overpowering fragrances can clash with your perfume. A mild or neutral scent works best.
Natural ingredients: Oils like jojoba, almond, and grapeseed mimic the skin's natural oils, helping your fragrance last longer.
Hydrating power: The oil should keep your skin soft and well-moisturised to support the fragrance.
How to Use Body Oil to Make Your Perfume Last Longer
Here’s how to get the most out of your fragrance using these body oils:
Apply body oil on damp skin after a shower. This helps lock in moisture and hold the scent.
Focus on pulse points like your neck, wrists, behind the knees, and inner elbows.
Let the oil absorb for 2–5 minutes.
Spray your perfume on top of the oil. Hold the bottle about 5–6 inches away for an even mist.
From drugstore finds like Palmer’s and Bio-Oil to high-end picks like Nuxe and Osea, there’s a body oil for every budget and scent style. If you’ve been wondering why your perfume doesn’t last, the answer might not be the perfume, but the base you're applying it on.
Try one of these body oils the next time you're getting ready, and see how much longer your favourite scent sticks around.