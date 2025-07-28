Blue Ivy Wears Custom Looks by Nigerian Designer, Ugo Mozie, on Cowboy Carter Tour

The Cowboy Carter Tour is done. The performance in Las Vegas was the 32nd and final of Beyoncé's incredibly fashionable Cowboy Carter tour.

One person is stealing the spotlight, and not just because of her famous last name. 13-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s daughter, who has been a feature at all the stops, performing on stage. What made her stand out even more, aside from her natural stage presence, was her style. Throughout the three-month tour, Blue Ivy had her solo segment named Déjà Vu, a nod to one of Beyoncé’s hit songs off her second album ‘B’Day’, released in 2006. In that segment, she wore not one, not two, but three custom outfits made by Eleven Sixteen, a fashion brand owned by Ghanaian designer Ugo Mozie. Each outfit formed a powerful fashion trilogy that combined cowboy culture with African royalty.

Bringing Nigeria to the Rodeo in Burgundy

Ugo Mozie is a Nigerian-born fashion creative who has been telling stories through clothes since he was a teenager. He shared that creating Blue Ivy’s looks was a dream come true, and credited Beyoncé’s longtime stylist Ty Hunter, who has supported him since he was 17, for helping make it all happen.

The first look of the trilogy appeared on 28 April, at the start of the tour. It was a deep burgundy leather outfit, made up of a corset top and trousers , decorated with golden designs, cowrie shells, and hand-carved Benin bronzes (art pieces that originate from Nigeria and represent centuries of culture). The trousers had gold flame-like embroidery on the sides and a star-studded belt buckle to match.

White and Gold in Paris

By the time the tour reached Paris, Blue Ivy debuted the second look in her Eleven Sixteen wardrobe . This time, she stepped out in a white and gold outfit, keeping the same leather-on-leather energy, but switching things up with soft white fringe details and high-shine embellishments. The outfit was decorated with gold-plated cowries and miniature Benin bronze statuettes, all handcrafted in Nigeria. If the first outfit was fiery and bold, this one was chic and refined.

Royal Blue for Vegas for the Closing Show

Finally, in Las Vegas, at the last show of the tour, Blue Ivy wore a striking royal blue outfit that closed out the trilogy with a bang. Just like the first two, it was a two-piece leather set, but this time with even more detail. Her corset was covered in Swarovski crystals, and the gold flames on her trousers had even more shimmer. The entire look was topped off with mini Benin bronze heads and a mix of blue and gold cowrie shells that made her look regal. The colours weren’t random either: Red, White, and Blue were the themes of her three outfits. These colours are a nod to the American flag, and anyone who has followed the Cowboy Carter era knows that, through its visuals, Beyoncé has consistently played with American imagery, incorporating flags, denim, fringe, stars, and stripes.

She has used stage outfits and interludes to reference the American flag and Southern identity, not as a blind celebration of patriotism, but as a reclamation of country music —a genre born from Black roots but long excluded Black artists from the spotlight.

Designing for Icons

Blue Ivy isn’t the only icon Mozie has dressed. He launched his first fashion line, Aston Mozie, at the age of 18, and in 2015, he released a luxury hat line. Over the years, he has dressed big names like Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, and J Balvin. He even served as the U.S. PR director for Vivienne Westwood back in 2014.