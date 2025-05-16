How to Block Your Bank Account Using USSD Code (All Banks)

You lose your phone or ATM card, notice suspicious transactions on your account, or click a fishy link and suspect your account details were compromised. In moments like these, every second counts. Fraudsters work fast, and so should you. This isn't the time for poor internet connection, bank queues, and customer service delays Thankfully, you can block your bank account in seconds using USSD codes . No internet, no banking app, no queues or customer service delays. Just your mobile phone and a simple code. Here's how to do it.

What’s a USSD Code, and Why Is It a Lifesaver?

USSD stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, but let’s skip the jargon. In plain English, it’s the short code you dial on your phone (like *737#) to access banking services without the internet. And guess what? Most banks now let you block your account with a simple USSD code —no need to wait in line at the bank or call customer service while someone drains your money.

How to Block Your Bank Account with USSD

The Basic Format: Each bank has its code, but generally: Dial the bank’s emergency USSD code from any phone, not just the one linked to your account.

Follow the prompt (some ask for your account number or other ID).

Confirm the block.

USSD Codes to Block Your Bank Account (All Nigerian Banks Covered)

Here’s a detailed list of all major Nigerian banks and how to block your account quickly using USSD:

1. GTBank

Code: Dial 737 51*10#

Alternative: Call GTConnect: 08029002900 or 0700482666328 You can dial this from any phone (even if it’s not your registered number)

2. Access Bank

Code: Dial 901 911#

How it works: You’ll be prompted to enter the phone number linked to your account and select the reason.

Alternative: Call 07003000000

3. Zenith Bank

Code: Dial 966 911#

Instructions: Enter your account number, then select the option to block your account.

4. UBA (United Bank for Africa)

Code: Dial 919 911#

What happens: The code locks your account and prevents further transactions.

Alternative: Call 01-2808822

5. First Bank

Code: Dial 894 911#

Instructions: Enter your registered phone number and account details when prompted.

6. Fidelity Bank

Code: Dial 770 911#

What you need: Your registered phone number. Follow the prompts to lock the account instantly.

7. Union Bank

Code: Dial 826 6#

Next steps: Select the option to block your account.

8. Sterling Bank

Code: Dial 822 911#

Details: Follow the instructions to block your account temporarily.

9. Ecobank

Code: Dial 326 911#

Note: Works even if you’re using a different phone number.

10. FCMB (First City Monument Bank)

Code: Dial 329 911#

Instructions: Enter your account details to proceed.

11. Keystone Bank

Code: Dial 7111 911#

How it works: Input the requested details and block access instantly.

12. Unity Bank

Code: Dial 7799 9*Phone Number#

Example: If your number is 08012345678, dial 7799 9*08012345678#

Alternative: Call 07080666000

13. Wema Bank (ALAT)

Code: Dial 945 911#

Details: Follow the instructions to restrict your account.

14. Polaris Bank

Code: Dial 833 911#

Note: You’ll be asked to verify some account info.

What Happens After You Block the Account?

Blocking your account means: No one can make withdrawals or transfers.

USSD, mobile app, and card functions are deactivated.

Your money is safe (at least for now). But don’t stop there.

What to Do Next

Blocking is just the first step. Here's what to do next: Visit the nearest branch ASAP.

To properly secure or reopen your account, you must bring a valid ID (driver’s license, NIN, voter’s card, etc.). Request for a new ATM card or SIM swap (if necessary). Change your passwords, PINs, and login details.

Especially if your phone or device was compromised. Report any unauthorised transactions.

Most banks will investigate and may refund fraudulent debits if reported promptly. Enable security alerts.

Make sure your SMS/email alerts are working to track future activity.

Save Your Bank’s USSD Block Code Now