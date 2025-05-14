The Best Lip Balms with SPF to Stop Dark, Dry, Sunburnt Lips

We talk about lip glosses, lip oils, and lip balms to keep our lips nice and moisturized, but what about sun protection? Now and then, I see discussions on SPF sunscreens for the face and body, but the lips never make it to the debate.

It may not seem like a big deal, but your lips are just as important as your face and body. Here’s why: prolonged UV exposure can trigger actinic cheilitis . This precancerous condition leaves rough, scaly, discoloured patches on your lips.

Ordinary balms fall short. They often fail to provide adequate protection and hydration because they typically lack a broad-spectrum SPF of 30+ needed to prevent UV damage. They usually don’t contain deeply nourishing ingredients like shea butter and moisture-locking agents like hyaluronic acid, offering only temporary relief from dryness.

If your lips are darker than normal or feel blistered and chapped, you are in the right place. Maybe you’re just being cautious and trying to make sure your entire face is protected, lips included.

What is SPF?

SPF, which stands for Sun Protection Factor , refers to the amount of UV exposure your skin can handle before burning. The sun emits UV-A and UV-B rays, potentially harmful to the skin. These rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing damage ranging from sunburn and premature ageing to, more seriously, skin cancer. SPF lip balms block UV-B rays.

The SPF number shows how many times longer it will take for the sun to burn your skin when using SPF compared to not using it. For instance, an SPF 30 lip balm is 30 times more protective than a lip balm with no SPF. The higher the SPF number, the higher the protection.

Here’s a rundown of the SPF numbers and how much UV-B rays they block. SPF 15: blocks about 93% of UV-B rays

SPF 30: blocks about 97% of UV-B rays

SPF 50: blocks about 98% of UV-B rays

SPF 100: blocks about 99% of UV-B rays

I’ve found the best SPF lip balms available to shop in Nigeria. These balms protect lips from UV rays while keeping them soft, supple, and hydrated. Let’s get into it:

1. Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Lip Balm Sweet Vanilla

You can’t help but love Bondi Sands’ Sweet Vanilla Lip Balm. It has a crave-worthy scent and silky texture that glides on your lips with no sticky residue, just a light, smooth finish. Plus, every swipe releases that comforting sweet-vanilla aroma that instantly lifts your mood and makes application feel less like a chore and more like a treat. Cons: Scent may irritate sensitive users.

It is formulated with ultra-rich shea butter to lock in moisture and restore your lip’s natural barrier, vitamin E to soothe and repair your lips, and coconut oil to help prevent moisture loss throughout the day. These ingredients work harmoniously to keep lips supple and rejuvenated in any weather. With a robust SPF 50+ rating, this balm delivers broad-spectrum defence against UVA and UV-B rays. That means you’re getting top-tier coverage in a convenient stick, ideal for quick reapplications whenever you’re out and about. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

2. Nivea Hydro Care Lip Balm with SPF 15+ for Dry & Cracked Lips

The NIVEA Hydro Care Lip Balm with SPF 15+ delivers instant hydration without any greasy residue, leaving your lips feeling soft and supple all day. Its lightweight, twist-up format glides on smoothly, making reapplication a breeze. You can wear it under lipstick or alone for a natural, healthy sheen.

It is formulated with emollients and humectants like Shea Butter, which deeply nourish and seal in moisture. At the same time, Glycerin and Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder draw water into the skin to keep lips plump and hydrated. Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil and beeswax also help restore the skin’s natural barrier and prevent irritation. Although it carries an SPF 15 rating, this lip balm filters out approximately 93% of harmful UVB rays, offering solid daily protection against sun-induced chapping and premature ageing. Price: ₦3,200. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

3. Avène Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50+

Avène’s Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50+ is a dermatologist-approved lip balm with a skin-soothing, feather-light feel and minimalist formula that truly “melts” into the lips. We love how it harnesses Avène Thermal Spring Water, renowned for its anti-irritant and calming properties, to quell tightness and redness instantly after sun exposure.

With its fragrance-free, alcohol-free recipe, you know it is perfect for sensitive skin, making it ideal for anyone prone to chapped, sore lips. Plus, the creamy texture leaves a subtle sheen without that sticky cast, so you can apply it on the go—no mirror needed. Avène doesn’t cut corners regarding sun protection: its SPF50+ rating blocks over 98 % of UVB rays, and the advanced filter blend ensures broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence. Price: ₦16,689.65. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty .

4. Hello Sunday Tinted Lip Balm SPF 50+

This vegan tinted lip balm doesn’t just add a gorgeous pop of colour and gloss like your favourite lipstick; it’s also packed with nourishing ingredients. Shea butter and hyaluronic acid kiss chapped lips goodbye and lock in moisture for a full, plump lip.

Let's not forget the powerful broad-spectrum SPF, which shields your delicate lips from harmful UVA and UVB rays to prevent sunburn and premature ageing. Its lightweight, gentle formula is perfect for even the most sensitive lips, though if you’re sensitive to fragrances, a quick patch test is always a good idea. Price: ₦23,938.15. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty

5. ISDIN Fotoprotector Lips SPF30

Suffering from sunburnt or chapped lips? ISDIN Fotoprotector Lips SPF 30+ might be your new best friend. Packed with shea butter and panthenol for intense hydration and repair, plus antioxidant-rich Vitamin E to fight sun-induced free radicals, this balm offers more than just protection.

Its broad-spectrum chemical filters deliver dependable SPF30 defence against UVA and UVB rays. It is dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and paraben-free; a gentle yet powerful solution that soothes irritation and is perfect for even the most sensitive lips. Price: ₦18,936.69 Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty