Between the heat, the hustle, and the constant need to look put together (even while sitting in traffic), a good lip gloss is pretty much a matter of survival. But not just any lip gloss. Every woman in Lagos needs not one, not two, but three various lip glosses in her makeup bag to be prepared for whatever kind of day — or night the city will throw her way.

From last-minute brunch dates to surprise wedding proposals, these glosses are a must-have. They are wearable, practical, and empowering. Here’s why having three thoughtfully chosen lip glosses is one of the Lagos beauty tricks every woman should know.

1. The Everyday Hydrating Gloss

You need a gloss that stays in your handbag every day. Weather is unpredictable; dry today, humid tomorrow, and so your lip gloss of choice has to do more than simply shine. It has to nourish, moisturise, and feel like a second skin.

The Didi Beauty All Nood Here Lip Gloss in Irish Coffee is a rich, moisturising, and scented chocolate dream. Its non-sticky feel glides on effortlessly and leaves your lips with a luscious look that lasts all day, thanks to hyaluronic acid that keeps your lips soft and puffed for the whole day.

Why It Works: The high-shine finish looks great on naturally made-up lips, and the moisturising formula prevents lips from chapping in cold AC air or hot sun. Style Tip: Apply it with a neutral brown lip liner for an extra 'barely there but put together' look. Price: ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

2. The Colour Pop Gloss

Sometimes, Lagos demands a little more; more attitude, more glow, more colour. Whether you’re off to a girls’ night out, a music show in Surulere, or even a date night in VI, your lips deserve a gloss that brings the heat.

The Zaron Xoxo Gloss provides a vibrant pop of colour with a shiny finish. It’s formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil, so not only are your lips firm and glossy, but they’re also getting deeply moisturised. This gloss says, “Yes, I came to slay.”

Why It Works: This gloss lasts well on the skin and doesn’t come off easily. It’s perfect for parties, events, and Instagram selfies. Style Tip: Focus on your lips, keeping the rest of your makeup minimal and letting the gloss shine. A chic low bun and bold earrings complete the look. Price: ₦3,000, Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

3. The Glam Gloss with Sparkle

When you’re feeling that “glam girl” look, you go for the gloss that adds shine and drama. You whip this gloss out for birthdays, brunches, weddings, or whenever you want people asking, "What’s on your lips?”

The Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Lipgloss (Candy Baby) is not your average gloss. It's sparkly, fun, and deliciously scented. The smooth application leaves your lips looking like you just emerged from a beauty campaign. The shine is long-lasting, and the shimmer is subtle enough to remain grown and sexy.

Why It Works: From party lighting to flashes from around the corner, this gloss picks up just the right amount of light to leave you photo-ready. Style Tip: Apply it over a matte lipstick or on its own. Instantly, your look goes from chill to party-perfect. Price: ₦7,600. Where to Buy: Shop TOS NIGERIA

Don’t Miss the Lip Scrub

Before applying any lip gloss, especially in Lagos, where the heat and dust can leave your lips feeling dry or chapped, using a lip scrub is a game-changer. A gentle lip scrub helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth the texture, and create a soft base for your gloss to glide on effortlessly.

It makes your gloss last longer and enhances the shine and overall finish. The Arami Paradise Lip Scrub is a duo of tropical delights crafted to make your lips feel smooth with a luminous glow. Style Tip: Apply once or twice weekly, following a moisturising balm, then gloss. Price: ₦4,945. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty