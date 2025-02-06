When I think of a fragrance that represents the whole entire population of men in this world, there is only one perfume I think of, and that is Dior Sauvage. Launched in 2015, with Johnny Depp as the model in its campaign, this fragrance has been with us for a decade and has reached icon status like it or not. It’s the blueprint for a modern, mass-appealing men’s fragrance that is bold, fresh, and unmistakably confident.

And if you think I’m exaggerating, according to Harper’s Bazaar , Dior announced in 2021 that one bottle of this perfume was sold every three seconds. That’s 20 bottles a minute, 1,200 bottles an hour, and over 28,000 bottles a day! It later became the world’s best-selling fragrance in the same year.

But let’s be honest. As legendary as it is, not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on a bottle, especially when you realise that every other man you walk past smells exactly the same. The good news is that there are plenty of fantastic alternatives that capture the Sauvage vibe without the luxury price tag.

The Sauvage Vibe: What Makes It So Addictive?

Before we jump into the dupes, let’s break down what makes Sauvage such a hit. Fresh and Spicy : The opening is a sharp burst of bergamot which gives it that citrusy freshness.

Aromatic and Clean : Lavender and Sichuan pepper create an effortlessly clean yet spicy edge.

Woody and Masculine: Ambroxan (a synthetic ambergris) and cedarwood bring in that sensual, rugged dry-down. This combination creates an ultra-masculine, fresh-out-of-the-shower kind of scent that just works. Now, if you want that same energy without dropping designer cash, here are some incredible dupes.

Pendora Saviour

If Sauvage had a long-lost twin, this would be it. This fragrance is a near-perfect clone of the original Sauvage EDT but at a fraction of the price. Lasts long, projects well, and will have people asking, “Is that Sauvage?”

Pendora is a brand under Paris Corner, a Middle Eastern fragrance house that has made a name for itself by crafting high-quality dupes. If you want to smell like Sauvage without actually buying Sauvage, this is the one to get. Notes: Bergamot, pepper, lavender, vetiver, patchouli, cedarwood, and ambroxan. Price: 22,500. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Aro Fac Savage (Dark Pack)

Aro Fac is a lesser-known brand, but their fragrances punch way above their price tag (check out my Aro Fac Suger perfume review ).

This one is for the guy who likes Sauvage but wants it with a darker, more mysterious twist thanks to its smoky woods note. It is a slightly deeper, more intense version of Sauvage with great longevity. If you like Sauvage but want a little extra oomph, this is a solid pick. Notes: Bergamot, pepper, lavender, vetiver, amber, and smoky woods. Price: 30,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Ard Al Zafaaran I Am The King

I call this Sauvage meets Middle Eastern spice. Think of this as Sauvage with a spicier, slightly more exotic edge. It still has that crisp, fresh feel but with a richer, warmer dry-down. It starts off very fresh and aromatic upon spraying it, then it becomes warmer after a couple of hours with hints of spice. But the citrusy notes still remain throughout.

Ard Al Zaafaran is a well-known Middle Eastern fragrance house, and they know how to do luxury scents without the luxury price. If you want Sauvage but with a touch of Middle Eastern flair, this is your guy. Notes: Bergamot, lavender, black pepper, ambroxan, cedarwood, elemi, pink pepper, vetiver, patchouli, and a touch of incense. Price: 49,800 (from 58,100). Where To Buy: Shop Intense Oud .

Afnan Modest Pour Homme Une

This is a well-balanced alternative that captures Sauvage’s DNA but makes it smoother and slightly sweeter. It’s also great for everyday wear as it carries that fresh-out-the-shower smell. Asides from being a Dior Sauvage dupe, Afnan’s Modest Pour Homme Une can also rival other designer perfumes while standing strong because it is a “beast mode fragrance.”

This means that it is the full package. It is long-lasting, with some reviews even praising it for lasting up to 24 hours, and it comes in luxurious packaging. Modest Une gives you the Dior Sauvage effect without being an exact copy. Notes: Bergamot, pepper, lavender, patchouli, mint, amber, eucalyptus, vetiver and musk. Price: 47,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Lattafa Asad

If Sauvage Elixir (the stronger, more intense version of Sauvage) had an affordable twin, this would be it. It’s richer, spicier, and perfect for evening wear. It’s like Sauvage on beast mode. Additionally, it’s also quite heavy on the vanilla note so you’ll be smelling real decadent and yummy after a few hours. And trust me, with its scent performance, you’ll be getting compliments here and there.

Lattafa is another Middle Eastern brand that’s killing the dupe game. If you want something that leans more towards Sauvage Elixir rather than the original, try Asad. Notes: Black pepper, pineapple, tobacco, vanilla, patchouli, coffee, iris, benzoin and woody notes. Price: 28,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Armaf Club De Nuit Urban Man Elixir

Sauvage meets Creed Aventus. This isn’t just a Sauvage dupe because it also has hints of Creed Aventus, another legendary men’s fragrance. If you want a mix of both popular scents, this is a fantastic option. It also has great lasting power and lasts for days on clothes so you might want to go easy on the spraying.

Notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, lavender, jasmine, orange blossom, saffron, ambergris, and patchouli. Price: 59,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Prada Lunna Rossa Carbon

This isn’t technically a dupe, it’s more of an alternative. It has the same fresh, peppery, ambroxan-heavy vibe but feels smoother and more refined. If Sauvage is the bold, outgoing guy at the party, Luna Rossa Carbon is the effortlessly cool one in the corner.