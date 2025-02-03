Ah, Valentine's Day - the time of year when couples everywhere scramble to find the perfect gift to shower their beloved with. Getting your significant other a gift that screams "I know you, I get you, and I adore you" is a challenge, especially if you're aiming for something sensational.

Please it’s 2025, can we forget the generic chocolates and predictable teddy bears? This Valentine's Day, ditch the clichés and explore the intoxicating world of fragrance pairings by finding the perfect his and hers match. But this isn’t like your mum's "matching outfits" moment this time around darlings.

The pressure to get it just right can be enough to make even the most seasoned romantics break out in a cold sweat. But fear not, for I have got the scoop on the His and Hers fragrance combos that will have you and your amor feeling fresh and fabulous this 14th of February.

Club de Nuit Intense Man & Club de Nuit Intense Woman

For the couple that loves making an unforgettable entrance. Armaf’s Club de Nuit Intense Man is a fragrance that commands attention from the first spritz. It has a bold note combination of lemon, apple, and blackcurrant, which opens the scent with a fresh citrusy kick, before giving way to a heart of rose, jasmine, and smoky birch.

The base is an intoxicating mix of vanilla, ambergris, musk, and patchouli. I find this fragrance to be very “manly” in every way possible which only adds to its seductive nature. Price: ₦59,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .

Pair this with Club de Nuit Intense Woman, a daring scent built around saffron, rose, and geranium. Spicy caraway and nutmeg add warmth, while oud, vanilla, and patchouli bring some depth and mystery to the fragrance.

Together, these fragrances exude confidence and allure, and they are perfect for couples who turn heads wherever they go. Price: ₦62,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .

Coach Love Wild Rose and Coach for Men

For the sweet and cuddly love birds. A scent that feels like a sun-kissed meadow in spring, Coach Love Wild Rose is romantic, soft, and elegant. It opens with juicy redcurrant and bergamot with heart notes of rose and jasmine sambac, which will make you smell like you’re basking in your feminine energy.

Unlike traditional rose scents that can sometimes lean powdery, Wild Rose keeps things fresh and modern. Price: ₦68,803. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

The perfect counterpart to Wild Rose, Coach for Men is a fragrance designed for a man who’s confident, adventurous, and cool. It opens with a burst of crisp green nashi pear, bergamot, and kumquat, which gives it an energising and uplifting feel.

As the scent develops, spicy cardamom and coriander come through while the base consists of vetiver, suede, and ambergris. Price: ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Absolute Fragrance .

When worn together, Coach Love Wild Rose and Coach for Men create a scent bubble that is fresh and romantic. Like a new ‘it’ couple on campus, they’re not overpowering or dramatic; instead, they feel like a natural extension of their connection—light, fresh, and full of warmth.

Good Girl and Bad Boy by Carolina Herrera

For the couple that embodies “opposites attract.” “She’s the epitome of sophistication with a playful edge; he’s effortlessly charismatic with a rebellious streak.” This is something you’d typically find in a Mills and Boon romance novel, but these two fragrances bring them to real life.

Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl and Bad Boy are made for couples who balance sweetness with spice. Good Girl is a fragrance that’s as complex as it is seductive. It has a mix of spicy top notes of sage and black pepper with an indulgent heart of black truffle and rich resinous woods. The base of vanilla and olibanum adds a gourmand feel to it. Good Girl is an elegant and addictive fragrance in a bottle. Price: ₦199,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .

On the other hand, Bad Boy mirrors this duality with a fiery mix of black and white pepper, enhanced by notes of bergamot, tonka bean, and cocoa. The result is a strikingly bold yet irresistibly smooth scent.

When worn together, these fragrances create the perfect balance—sweet yet strong, dark yet luminous, just like the best kind of love story. Price: ₦157,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle EDP and Le Beau EDT

For the effortlessly sensual duo, Jean Paul Gaultier’s La Belle and Le Beau are the ultimate match for couples who radiate confidence and natural charm. La Belle is a dreamy blend of juicy pear, bergamot, and vanilla, wrapped in creamy vetiver and tonka bean. It’s a sensual, addictive fragrance that smells fresh and deeply alluring. No wonder it made it to our list of sexy perfumes for women , because it is just that good. Price: ₦174,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store .

Meanwhile, Le Beau is its perfect counterpart, opening with zesty bergamot before settling into a heart of coconut and woody accords. It is crisp with the bergamot, yet sensual with the coconut. It’s a scent that complements La Belle beautifully. This scent is perfect for a weekend getaway on the beach as it transports you to days on an island sipping on a coco colada. Wear these together for an effortless chemistry that will linger long after the night is over. Price: ₦110,000. Where To Buy: Shop Absolute Fragrance .

Emporio Armani Because It’s You EDP and Stronger With You EDT

For the hopeless romantics who believe in destiny. If your relationship is built on shared laughter, inside jokes, and deep conversations, this pairing is for you.

Because It’s You is a sparkling, sweet floral with hints of raspberry, neroli, and vanilla, which dare I say, evokes the thrill of falling in love. It is a juicy fruity floral fragrance that isn’t sickening, but rather pleasant. The raspberry note in it takes center stage as the most dominant note. Price: ₦180,000. Where To Buy: Shop Absolute Fragrance .

Its male counterpart, Stronger With You, has notes of spicy cardamom, chestnut, and vanilla, sage, and amber wood. It opens up spicy and sweet, and later dries down to a gourmand goodness that your partner will want to keep on sniffing. Additionally, reviews online praise this fragrance for its beast mode performance with only a few sprays being enough to last you the whole day.

These two scents are designed to complement each other, just like the best relationships. Price: ₦190,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essenza .

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Extrait and Amyris Homme Extrait

For the power couple who define luxury. Recently. I have been feeling like the word “luxury,” in Nigeria has been overused on every corner of social media. But if you want you and your honey to be about, and smell like what real luxury is, get your hands on this His and Hers fragrance duo from Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Amyris Femme is a soft, uplifting and radiant perfume with scent notes of lemon blossom, iris, and amyris wood, softened by creamy vanilla and musk. It’s fresh yet deeply luxurious. It is sophisticated, mature and perfect for women whose aura has effortless grace. Wear this and expect your lover to treat you delicately as if you were a diamond. Price: ₦710,000 (from 884,500). Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

Amyris Homme mirrors this refinement with a combination of Sicilian mandarin, saffron, and amyris wood, finished with a smooth tonka bean and vanilla base. Amyris Homme is a fragrance for a man who is always put together and can never be caught unfresh. Together, they form an intoxicating duo that’s as refined as it is seductive. Price: ₦710,500 (from 790,000). Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

Hugo Boss The Scent Intense for Her and Him

With its deep, fruity blend of peach, freesia, osmanthus, honey, and cocoa, The Scent Intense for Her is a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression. It is for the woman who loves Victoria Secret, who gets her nails done every two weeks, and always looks polished to perfection. Its notes make it fruity, sweet and clean. Price: ₦134,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

Its masculine counterpart, The Scent Intense for Him, combines spicy ginger, leather, and vanilla for a seductiveness that draws people in. It is masculine, fresh, and classy. This pairing is all about tension, attraction, and the thrill of the chase. Price: ₦119,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .