Welcome to the digital world, where your phone can be your personal stylist, makeup artist, and shopping mall all rolled into one. Whether you’re organising your wardrobe, seeking outfit inspiration, or looking for makeup and skincare tips, there’s an app tailored for you to save you time, money, and outfit-planning headaches.

I’ve rounded up the best fashion and beauty apps available in Nigeria for 2025, covering everything from virtual styling and wardrobe organisation to direct access to local online stores.

Fashion Apps

1. Whering: Virtual Wardrobe

Improve your style, shop smart, and glow wherever you go.Whering is the best free digital wardrobe and styling app that lets you upload photos of your clothes to create a virtual wardrobe and helps you organise your clothes, plan outfits, and get daily styling suggestions. With Whering, you get daily outfit recommendations based on your wardrobe and plan outfits ahead of time.

Why it’s great: Mix and match items to plan outfits, track how often you wear each piece, and get style suggestions based on the weather. Where to Download: Google Play Store & Apple App Store

2. Pinterest

Pinterest, the IT Girls App, is a free visual discovery platform where you can shop, find outfit inspiration and create mood boards for your next outfit or beauty look. You can share your ideas or save other people’s outfit ideas as pins.

It operates like a social media app, but for fashion, where you can follow Nigerian influencers and local stylists to stay ahead of trends in Ankara prints, bridal gowns, and streetwear. Where to Download: Android & iOS

3. Smart Closet – Your Stylist

Smart Closet – Your Stylist is a free virtual wardrobe and styling app. It helps you digitise your existing clothes by snapping photos to plan outfits ahead of time and save your best looks in categories like “Work”, “Weddings”, or “Weekend”.

Why you’ll love it: It features calendar integration for outfit reminders, weather-based suggestions, and travel packing lists. Where to Download: Google Play & Apple Store .

4. Miskay: Shopping & Styling Inspiration

Miskay is a free mobile fashion app that provides shopping services and styling content. Users can explore the latest fashion trends, get styling ideas, and buy directly within the app. Benefits include discounts, early access to new arrivals, and personalised user discounts. Where to Download: Google Play & Apple Store

5. All Nigerian Fashion

This app showcases a variety of fashion styles from Nigeria and around the world, focusing on traditional attire such as aso-ebi and providing tips on how to tie a gele . It’s a valuable resource for those interested in contemporary and conventional Nigerian fashion. Download Here .

6. African Ladies Fashion

African Ladies Fashion is a free Android app that celebrates the richness of African women's fashion. It features a wide array of unique Ankara styles , patterns, and fabrics peculiar to various African regions.

The app is ideal for ladies interested in traditional and modern African attire, offering inspiration for events, daily wear, and cultural celebrations. It's a valuable tool for fashion enthusiasts and designers alike. Download on Google Play

Beauty Apps

1. TikTok

TikTok is a social media app where users have access to countless beauty and fashion content, including shops to buy from, tutorials, and much more. You can follow your favourite Nigerian skincare influencers and creators for tips and recommendations. Where to Download: Google Play Store & Apple App Store

2. Beauty Tips: Hair & Skin Care

The app offers daily beauty tips for skin, hair , eyes, face, and body care, along with homemade remedies using natural ingredients and Ayurvedic advice that can be easily prepared at home. It's a handy guide for those who prefer natural beauty treatments and want to avoid products containing chemicals. Download on Google Play & Apple Store

3. Care to Beauty: Cosmetics Shop

Care to Beauty is a free Android app that simplifies the shopping experience, allowing users to find and purchase their favourite beauty products with ease The app offers access to over 400 top beauty brands, including French pharmacy and Korean skincare products, all 100% original and ready to deliver.

Users can enjoy fast and free delivery in Nigeria for orders above ₦233,764 and receive expert guidance from pharmacists and beauty specialists. The app simplifies the shopping experience, allowing users to find and purchase their favourite beauty products with ease. Download on Google Play

4. Makeup Tutorial App

This free app is ideal for both beginners and professionals seeking to refine their makeup skills. It appeals to makeup enthusiasts, aspiring makeup artists, and individuals interested in learning new makeup techniques.

The app provides step-by-step video tutorials for applying makeup to the eyes, lips, and face, along with personalised tips tailored to various skin tones and face shapes. It also provides DIY makeup tips and tricks, along with guidance on using various makeup tools and products. Download on Google Play