The Best Gym Leggings For Women

With so many workout options available—from yoga and Pilates to running and dance classes—having the right pair of leggings can make all the difference. The perfect pair, just like sports bras, will offer support, stay in place, and keep you comfortable and confident as you move. And while we’d love to say there’s a “one-legging-fits-all” solution, the truth is that the right leggings depend on your workout needs and style preference.



The truth is that a good pair will not only increase your performance but also give you that extra confidence boost. We’ve curated a list of seven top-rated gym leggings the girls are loving right now, many of which are Nigerian brands.

Coco Contour 2.0 from Petals Lagos

If you’re after leggings that deliver both style and performance, the Coco Contour 2.0 from Petals Lagos is a top choice. Petals Lagos is already a brand that is loved by so many, and we can see why that is.



With a waistline compression band that creates a sculpted hourglass “snatched” look, these leggings are as flattering as they are functional. The scrunch bum detail adds a little extra lift, making them a hit both in the gym and beyond. Available in versatile colours like taupe, black, red, hot pink, off white, navy blue, and more, there’s a shade for every mood.

Customers love the fit and quality, with one review noting, “The fit is perfect, and it’s comfortable and breathable. The band doesn’t roll down, and I don’t feel itchy like with other leggings.” Price: ₦32,800. Where To Buy: Shop Petals Lagos .

Lyanna Crisscross High-Rise Flared Pants by Petals Lagos

For a chic twist on traditional workout leggings, the Lyanna Crisscross High-Rise Flared Pants from Petals Lagos is an excellent choice. These pants feature a unique high-rise waistband with a crisscross design that adds style to your fitness wardrobe. The flared detail at the bottom also gives it a trendy look and makes it great for wearing at the gym or while you’re out running errands. Additionally, it comes in colours like dark purple, black, haze blue, and khaki.

They also come in sizes from 6 to 20, making them a highly inclusive option for various body types. They’re perfect for anyone looking to elevate their workout wardrobe from the usual activewear we’re used to seeing. Price: ₦37,000. Where To Buy: Shop Petals Lagos .

High-Rise Contour Leggings from Berbie Beauty

If you’re looking for gym leggings that are comfortable to wear during your workouts but don’t compromise on style, these leggings are your best bet.



Designed with a high-rise waistband, these leggings offer core support and create a smooth, flattering look that stays in place without rolling down. The contouring design emphasises and enhances your curves. Also, they’re crafted from breathable, stretchy fabric that moves with you, which guarantees you maximum comfort during any activity.

With customer reviews praising the fit and comfort, the High-Rise Contour Leggings are a must-have for women looking to upgrade their activewear collection. Price: ₦36,100. Where To Buy: Shop BerbieBeauty .

Coreflex Pocket Leggings from Basic Lagos

For those who love functional details, the Coreflex Pocket Leggings from Basic Lagos have you covered.



With two strategically placed pockets, they’re perfect for carrying essentials like your phone, keys, and even little snacks all without disrupting your workout. These leggings are made from compressive, high-quality material that offers excellent support and flexibility. The 4-way stretch, squat-proof, and sweat-wicking features make them a reliable pick for any intense activity.

Choose from classic colours like ink black and pine green. The Coreflex Pocket Leggings are a reliable choice for anyone seeking performance-driven activewear. Price: ₦36,800. Where To Buy: Shop Basics Lagos .

PUMA Classics Block Women’s Leggings

The PUMA Classics Block Women’s Leggings give you the classic sporty style with everyday comfort. It has a black and grey bold colour blocking and a retro-inspired design. These leggings make a statement while giving your body a sleek, streamlined fit.

Designed with soft, stretchy fabric, these leggings will give you comfort and style in equal measure, complete with the iconic PUMA logo. Price: ₦49,869. Where To Buy: Shop The Mix .

Adidas Leggings

You can never go wrong with the signature Adidas 3-Stripes, especially when reimagined in a brand-new pattern. Made with 79% recycled polyester and 21% elastane interlock, these leggings give you a tight, supportive fit that moves with you. The elastic waistband keeps them snug and secure, which makes them perfect for both casual wear and active days. Plus, its eco-conscious fabric choice is reflective of Adidas’ commitment to sustainability.

Grab yours in sleek black, and don’t forget to use the link below to enjoy a special discount on your purchase! Price: ₦38,000 (from 54,000). Where To Buy: Shop bCode .

Aria Flare High Rise Pants from Petals Lagos

Meet your new favourite gym-to-street essential. The Aria Flare High Rise Pants from Petals Lagos combine the essential gym day functionality with some stylish features. It has a high-rise waist that provides a flattering and supportive fit for those who love the extra coverage and comfort during workouts. Also, the subtle flare detail at the hem sets them apart from standard gym leggings. It comes in a timeless black colour and a faded brown shade.

These pants are designed to fit a wide range of sizes, from 6 to 20. Perfect for those who want both performance and style, the Aria Flare High Rise Pants are made to complement your active lifestyle. Price: ₦39,000. Where To Buy: Shop Petals Lagos .