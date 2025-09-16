When it comes to skincare, there is always that one product everyone just can't stop talking about. That product is Topicals Faded Brightening And Clearing Serum for me, a brightening and clarifying serum created to deal with dark spots , post-acne marks, and discolourations. Does it, however, really live up to its hype, or is it another Instagram skincare crush? I decided to try it for a month , taking pictures along the way so I could share my experience . Here is my honest review of using Topicals Faded for a month, including what I observed and what I found to be better.

The Starting Point (Before Topicals Faded)

Before starting, my skin was a mix of active acne, lingering post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and an uneven tone. The dark spots on my cheeks and jawline were especially stubborn and no creams or home remedies had made them any less obvious. I knew I needed something targeted and effective, which is why Topicals Faded Brightening And Clearing Serum caught my eye. After reading countless positive reviews online, I purchased the 50ml pink tube, the largest size they offer (they also have 15ml and 30ml options). The packaging is sleek, simple, and easy to handle.



The formula also has niacinamide to address discolouration and uneven tone, as well as azelaic acid, glutathione and kojic acid to brighten areas and overall improve skin’s texture.

First Impressions: One Week In

I started out by using it once a week, as I didn’t want to overload my skin. I patch-tested first to ensure it could tolerate the formula, and happily, it could. The serum itself is white in colour and has a texture between runny and thick; not heavy, not watery. I was prepared, having read reviews where people said you might notice a sulfur-like aroma, like spoiled. The scent, however, is quite different (most would say unusual). Personally, I didn’t mind because I only used it at nighttime, and when I woke up, the smell had gone.

Going forward, I used Topicals Faded every three nights, exclusively in the evenings, alternating with my retinol serum on the other nights. This way, I avoided overloading my skin with too many actives, a mistake I’ve made in the past that always left my skin irritated.

To simplify my routine, I temporarily removed The Ordinary Glycolic acid, focusing instead on barrier support and hydration. I wanted my skin to be ready to receive the serum’s active ingredients without any interference. Morning Routine : face wash, toner, niacinamide serum, hyaluronic acid serum, snail serum, moisturiser, sunscreen.

Nighttime Routine: face wash, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, snail serum, moisturiser + Topicals Faded (on specified nights). After the first week, I didn’t see dramatic fading of my dark spots, but I did notice that my skin looked brighter overall. The stubborn dark spots were still there, but the dullness was already less noticeable.

One Month Later

After applying the Topicals Faded Serum consistently for a month, I could finally see why it has so much hype. My blemishes, especially the newer ones, had begun to fade. The older, more stubborn dark spots were still visible, but they were significantly lighter than before.

What really surprised me, though, was the overall improvement in my skin tone and texture. My skin felt smoother, calmer, and less red, with a healthier, more even glow. It wasn’t an overnight miracle, but the gradual changes were undeniable, and I could see them clearly in the progress photos I’d been taking.

Another win for me? Zero irritation or peeling. I credit this to two things: patch testing beforehand and making sure not to mix too many harsh actives in my routine. By alternating Faded with my retinol and focusing on hydration and barrier support, my skin tolerated the serum beautifully while still showing visible results.

How My Skin Feels vs. How It Looks

One thing that I always pay attention to when using a new product is the difference between how my skin feels and how it looks. How it feels: Topicals Faded didn’t dry me out at all, and when I paired it with hydrating products like hyaluronic acid and snail mucin, it helped keep my skin balanced and comfortable. How it looks: While my dark spots aren’t completely gone yet, the improvement is unmistakable. My face looks brighter, more even-toned, and healthier overall. Looking at my progress photos, I can clearly see the difference. I’m confident that if I stay consistent for another couple of months, the results will be even more impressive.

Unexpected Observations Along the Way

There are always surprises when it comes to any skincare routine, and mine certainly had a few. Below are a couple of things I didn't expect when I first started using Topicals Faded: The smell : I didn't notice it initially, but as I had applied it at night, I didn't dislike it in the end.

Texture play : While heavier than some of the serums, it layered well on top of my other products without pill-forming.

Would I Recommend Topicals Faded After a Month?

Yes, with reasonable expectations. Topicals Faded is no magic wand that swishes dark spots away in a week, but it is an effective serum that works slowly and efficiently in the long term. In four weeks, I've already seen clear results, and I do not doubt that with regular use, my stubborn spots will keep fading away. Here’s who I think will benefit most from Topicals Faded: People who experience post-acne hyperpigmentation or patchy skin tone.

Anyone who can commit to a consistent routine (this is not an overnight fix).

Those who are willing to simplify their skincare to avoid overwhelming their skin barrier. If you’re patient and consistent, Topicals Faded is definitely worth adding to your routine.