As a big lover of skincare and a beauty writer, I have gone through the many phases of skincare in the sense that I’ve been through the phase of having the most perfect skin when I was younger, having a sudden breakout, having the phase of spending my monthly salary on skincare when I was desperate to find what would work for me, and even taking a gamble and trying skincare products I thought would work for my skin.

“It’s been a long time coming” is the phrase I use when people ask how I was able to get skincare products that work for me. Part of the early-on tribulations I faced, and that many other people still face, is being able to get affordable skincare that actually works without crossing a certain budget line.

The truth is, you don’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of naira to have healthy, glowing skin. With a little strategy and smart shopping, you can put together a complete skincare routine under ₦50,000, and it’ll still give you results.

1. Buying Skincare Sets

One of the easiest ways to stick to a budget is by investing in skincare sets. Many brands put together curated kits that cover all the basics of a routine: cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen (sometimes a toner or serum too). The advantage is that they’re often cheaper than buying each product individually. For example, Uncover Skincare’s On-The-Go Kit is a great starter pack that contains their Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser, Argan Hydrating Moisturiser, and Aloe Invisible Sunscreen. Yes, they’re smaller sizes than the full products, but they’re great for travelling or testing the waters before committing to bigger bottles.

Another great option is The Ordinary’s The Acne Set. This trio, comprising the Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, and Natural Moisturising Factors + Beta Glucan, is ideal for individuals with acne-prone skin. It cuts out the guesswork and ensures you don't mix products that might clash.

2. Buy All Your Skincare From One Vendor

Here’s a mistake I made when I first started: ordering from different vendors because one had my cleanser, another had my moisturiser, and the third had my sunscreen. Before I knew it, I’d spent over ₦10,000 just on delivery fees. A standard delivery fee within the same state is usually around ₦3,000, and interstate is higher. Imagine paying that three times. To save money, always try to buy from a vendor that stocks most, if not all, of what you need. Some reliable places I personally shop from, and that the Pulse Picks team also swears by, are Teeka4 , BuyBetter , and Beauty by Daz . They usually have a wide range of both international and local skincare brands, and you can get everything in one go.

3. Get a Simple Facial Cleanser

Here’s the thing about cleansers: they’re important, but they don’t need to be super expensive. Dermatologists often recommend going simple because it’s a product that sits on your skin for only a minute or two before being washed off. The real heavy lifters in skincare are products that stay on your skin like serums, moisturisers, and sunscreen. This is why I always recommend affordable but effective cleansers. Face Facts Ceramide Foaming Facial Cleanser (₦6,500 for 400 ml): It’s one of the best value-for-money products you’ll find. Packed with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it cleanses without stripping the skin. If you’re oily-skinned, this is a gem, and it’ll last you more than six months.

For dry skin, Face Facts Hydrating Gentle Cleanser is a better option. It’s made with oats, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, and has a creamy texture that repairs while it cleans.

If you're looking for a Korean option, the Anua 8 Hyaluronic Acid Gentle Foaming Cleanser is ideal for dry and sensitive skin. It’s soothing, hydrating, and won’t irritate.

Affordable, effective, and long-lasting products are exactly what a budget routine needs.

4. Spend Smart on Treatment Products

Once you’ve sorted your basics, you’ll want to add one treatment product, usually a serum, that targets your specific skin concern (acne, hyperpigmentation, dullness, dryness, etc.). This is where it’s okay to spend a little more because these products stay on your skin and actually drive visible results. A few options under ₦25,000 include: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is known for controlling oil and reducing blemishes.

Uncover Skincare Baobab Glow-C Serum is a concentrated serum that uses 8% Vitamin C, 2% Arbutin, and African Baobab to brighten the skin and fade dark spots without irritation.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum (Propolis + Niacinamide) balances hydration while calming breakouts and brightening the skin.

One good serum can make your routine feel personalised while still staying budget-friendly.

5. Don’t Skip Sunscreen

If you’re going to splurge on anything in skincare, let it be sunscreen. It’s non-negotiable as the single most important product to prevent premature ageing, sunburn, and hyperpigmentation. Thankfully, there are budget-friendly options.

Nivea UV Super Water Gel SPF 50 is a sunscreen that uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to soothe and protect the skin. It doesn’t leave a white cast, and it applies well underneath makeup.

Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel SPF 50+ is a Japanese favourite that works for all skin types.

All three are well under ₦20,000 and will last you about two months with daily use.