If there’s one thing new parents quickly learn, it’s that not all nappies are created equal. Choose the wrong one, and you could end up dealing with leaks, blowouts, poor absorbency, or even uncomfortable rashes on your little one’s bum. A good nappy isn’t just about convenience, it’s also about keeping your baby dry, comfortable, and irritation-free , while saving you from endless outfit changes and laundry. Your baby will spend most of their early life in nappies, so your choice really matters. Every detail counts, from how well it absorbs to how gently it sits on your baby’s skin. Before we explore the best options, let’s talk about what makes a nappy good in the first place.

The Parts of a Nappy and What They Do

Modern nappies may seem simple, but they’re a little engineering marvel: Absorbent Core – The magic layer that locks away moisture so your baby’s skin stays dry.



Top Sheet – The soft inner layer that touches your baby’s skin. It needs to be smooth and non-irritating.



Leg Cuffs/Elastic Bands – These stop leaks from escaping at the sides (especially important during those dreaded blowouts).



Back and Front Waistbands – A snug fit here helps prevent gaps where leaks could sneak through.



Wetness Indicator – A handy colour-changing strip that tells you when it’s time for a change.

What to Consider Before Buying

When shopping for nappies, think about: Absorbency – How much liquid it can hold without feeling wet to the touch.



Fit – A good nappy should be snug but not tight, with stretchy panels for movement.



Skin Sensitivity – Babies with sensitive skin may need nappies without fragrance, lotions , or harsh chemicals.



Ease of Use – Wetness indicators, front/back labels, and clear sizing guides can save you time and hassle.



Cost & Availability – Some premium nappies perform beautifully but can be hard to find or pricey.

Here are the best 7 diapers for babies with sensitive skin:

1. Pampers Swaddlers Diapers

Often, the first nappy a newborn wears in hospital, Pampers Swaddlers, is a favourite among both parents and health professionals. They’re lightweight yet well-constructed, with a stretch waistband, double-elastic leg openings, and wetness indicators at both the front and back. They soak up large amounts of liquid without feeling damp or letting it pool. An extra barrier at the back helps stop those infamous newborn blowouts. While they’re good for babies who are mostly sleeping or cuddling, active crawlers might see more leakage. They have a distinct baby powder scent, which divides opinion as some people love it, and others find it a bit much. They’re light, flexible, highly absorbent, and designed to prevent messy accidents. Price: ₦95,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Pampers Pure Protection Baby Diapers

If your little one has sensitive skin, Pampers Pure Protection is worth considering. Unlike the Swaddlers, these are fragrance-free and lined with shea butter for extra skin nourishment. They run slightly larger in fit and are more expensive, but the softness and skin-friendliness make them worth it. These diapers have a pocketed blowout barrier, stretchy waistbands, and wetness indicators that make them easy to use. They hold moisture well and stay dry to the touch even when weight is applied. They’re gentle on delicate skin, soft to the touch, and have leak protection. Price: ₦110,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

3. Huggies Snug & Dry Baby Diapers

Huggies Snug & Dry is a long-time favorite for its quick-absorbing four-layer core that locks away moisture for up to 12 hours. These nappies are light yet excellent at preventing leaks, even when liquid comes from different angles, which, as parents know, is how babies pee. They tick all the practical boxes with a fitted waistband, double-elastic leg cuffs, and a colour-changing wetness indicator. They come only in Mickey Mouse prints, which might show through light clothing, but most parents aren’t bothered. These diapers have all-day and night protection, fast absorption, and a hypoallergenic design without fragrance, lotion, or latex. Price: ₦70,000. Where To Buy: Shop Pleasant Places Babylines .

4. Coterie The Diaper (for Newborns)

Coterie’s nappies are a bit of a luxury pick, but they’re soft, well-padded, and super absorbent. They’re soft and gentle enough for newborns but can feel bulky for bigger, more active babies. Their softness makes them appealing to parents who want the gentlest possible material against their baby’s skin. Price: $125. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Hello Bello Premium Baby Diapers

Hello Bello Diapers are known for their fun, colourful prints and eco-conscious approach. They perform well for softness and absorbency, but the all-over designs can make it tricky to tell the front from the back, especially with no wetness indicator. It checks all the boxes when it comes to softness, sensitivity, and absorbency levels. Price: ₦128,000. Where To Buy: Shop Urban Skin .

6. Huggies Little Snugglers

Little Snugglers are all about comfort and gentle care for newborns and younger babies. They’re fragrance-free and have a breathable outer cover to reduce the risk of irritation. Their absorbency is excellent, and they fit snugly without feeling restrictive, making them good enough for daytime and overnight use. Most parents switch between light diapers during the day and heavier ones at night. Huggies Little Snugglers are soft, breathable, and designed to protect delicate newborn skin. Price: ₦115,000. Where To Buy: Shop Baby Shop .

7. Parents’ Choice Dry & Gentle Diapers

Parent’s Choice Dry & Gentle is an affordable yet reliable option that provides up to 12 hours of leak protection with a soft, breathable design. It has clear size markers, front labels, and even a “time to size up” indicator, which makes it useful for first-time parents. They’re budget-friendly, comfortable, and contain practical features. Price: ₦48,000. Where To Buy: Shop Maysharp .