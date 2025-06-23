The Daily Habits That Help Our Team Feel Less Anxious

Life can be loud, from juggling work deadlines , social media chaos, and adulting in a world that appears to be constantly on edge, anxiety has become a real thing. I spoke to my team, asking them what they do to manage anxiety whenever it comes knocking.

What all these daily routines share is a return to the present moment. Whether it's grounding through movement, calming rituals, or playful distraction, these small moments help our team stop, breathe, and choose peace, again and again.

Fourteen of us share the little but mighty daily habits that leave us feeling lighter, calmer, and in control. From spiritual rituals to straight-out room-screaming, here's how we each quiet the mental chatter and keep anxiety at bay.

1. Precious: Tea, Scripture, Stillness

Precious has created a ritual that is a snug hug. "I make a cup of my golden tea and sit in total stillness and silence," she says. Her Bible, self-help book, and journal are within reach, giving her mind a peaceful place to relax.

2. Gift: Busy Hands, Calm Mind

Gift finds comfort in busyness. "I like getting my hands busy with things at home," she explains. Fussy folding of laundry or reorganising a bookshelf, the physical activity keeps her grounded. Who knew household chores could be anxiety therapy?

3. Rukayat: Trust Fund Baby Energy, 9-5 Reality

"Born to be a trust fund baby, made to be a 9-to-5er," Rukayat jokes. Her collection of anti-anxiety coping mechanisms? Snoozing and grub. When anxiety begins knocking, she just logs out of all things, gets a snack, and sleeps. Self-soothing, but fashionably so.

4. Hillary: Flight Mode and Fancy Drinks

Hillary rolls out her yoga mat, puts her phone in flight mode, and stretches. She winds up with an exotic cocktail: rum, coconut, and pineapple. Wholesomeness, but tropical and pure.



5. Afeez: Mental Redirection

Afeez does not fight off anxious thoughts; he just directs his mind away from them. "I do things that distract me from whatever is making me anxious," he says. His mission is simple: intentional distraction.

6. Gloria: A Moment of Mental Calibration

Before the world gets loud, Gloria starts her day quietly. "When I wake up, I recline to reflect on my life and fine-tune," she explains. It's her time to empty her mind and fine-tune her inner compass. She then tidies her space because for her, a tidy space equates to a clean mind.

7. Israel: Screen Time, But Make It Intentional

Israel's refuge after a stressful day is virtual. He unwinds with YouTube videos. and movies that make him laugh or just feel good. No guilt, no shame, just scope time with a good cause: relaxation.

8. Chijioke: Vibes, Not Violence

For Chijioke, comfort comes in the guise of video games, doom-scrolling on TikTok, and randomly fulfilling YouTube videos. But his comfort food? Corn and ube (African pear). It's giving throwback and down-to-earth energy.



9. Salem: Call of Duty, Not Therapy

"I play Call of Duty because I can't kill anyone in real life. LOL," Salem says. Is it violent? Maybe. Is it useful? Definitely. For her, games are a safe, explosive outlet for pent-up feelings, without anyone getting harmed.

10. Seun: Meditation, Movement, and Mindfulness

Seun stays old-school: meditate, walk, or hit the gym. Those three give him a sense of rhythm and release, returning him to his body and away from his head. His routine proves that the old-school ways are still solid gold.

11. Skello: Screaming Is a Strategy

Skello comes with a different energy. He closes the windows, plays music, and starts screaming from his bedroom to his parlour. He yells it out at the top of his voice. Who are we to criticise a man and his stress-releaser pandemonium?

12. Stephanie: Water, Ginger, Sleep, Repeat

Stephanie has an entire system of dealing with anxiety. Sometimes, she'll have a glass of water. Other times, ginger shots. She might draw, sew, or sleep, whatever her body is asking her to do, she does. That is self-care in its simplest form.

13. Caleb: Run, Read, Paint, Repeat

Caleb deals with anxiety using art and movement. He runs to sweat out anxiety, reads to recharge his mind, and paints to express what words cannot say. His artistic flow is also a calming balm.

14. David: Lover Boy Energy and Hustle Therapy

David’s strategy? Put in more effort. "I am less worried when I work," he says. But hold on, it doesn’t stop here. He also exercises and talks to the love of his life; such a beautiful release of endorphins and stress.

What These Habits Teach Us About Anxiety

Anxiety does not manifest the same way for all of us, and dealing with it is unique and personal. For some, it's tea and writing. For others, it's Afrobeats screaming or shooting down zombies. The point is, there’s no bad way to reclaim your peace, as long as you’re feeling good and healthy.