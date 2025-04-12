Efficiency Meets Affordability With These Top Air Conditioners Under ₦300,000

The Nigerian weather has so much fun playing with our emotions. Despite being in the rainy season, the heat is unbearable. As electricity becomes more precious, searching for an affordable and cost-efficient air conditioner becomes a priority. You’re in the right place if you’re looking for a reliable, pocket-friendly air conditioner. Check out these models priced under ₦ 300,000.

1. Royal 1HP Split Basic Air Conditioner

This runs on R410 gas for efficient cooling, and comes with a Golden Fin filter that helps keep the air fresh and clean. What really makes it stand out is how quietly it operates, even in Turbo Mode, it keeps the noise to a minimum, making it perfect for bedrooms or home offices.

It also features 2-way drainage, an anti-rust cabinet for long-term durability, and a sleek digital design that looks great on any wall. And with a fireproof electronic box, you also get that extra peace of mind.

Price: ₦ 281,500. Where to Buy: Shop Royal Official Jumia Store .

2. Nexus 1HP Split Air Conditioner

If you’re looking for an air conditioner that’s effective and easy on your electricity bill, the Nexus 1HP Split Air Conditioner might be just what you need. It has a "Super Cool" function that rapidly cools your room.

It is designed to use 30% less electrical power and has multiple comfort modes.

Price: ₦293,480. Where to Buy: Shop Nexus's Official Jumia Store .

3. Hisense 2HP Split Air Conditioner

Hisense 2HP Split Air Conditioner combines modern tech with practical features. Thanks to the copper coil and “super cooling” feature, this AC uses energy efficiently to save electrical bill costs.

The Hisense 2HP Split AC requires minimal maintenance to operate smoothly, and its self-cleaning features save time, energy, and money on maintenance and repair.

Price: ₦ 295,000. Where to Buy: Shop Fromatoz .

4. Aeon 1HP Split Air Conditioner

Perfect for small and medium-sized spaces, the Aeon 1HP Split Air Conditioner efficiently and quickly cools spaces. Its remote control with a timer function lets you set operating times so that your Air Conditioner runs only when needed, saving you money.

Price: ₦ 281,500. Where to Buy: Shop Aeon's Official Jumia Store .

Types of Air Conditioners Under ₦300,000

When shopping for an air conditioner, it's essential to know that not all ACs are designed the same way. There are about nine different types of ACs , all with unique functionality, but the three mentioned below are the types you'll find at ₦ 300,000.

1. Window Air Conditioner

Window Air Conditioners are the most popular choice for budget-conscious buyers. They are often seen at offices, stores, and studio apartments. They are compact, easy to install, and ideal for smaller rooms.

2. Split Air Conditioners

Split Air Conditioners are named for their design. They are split into two units—an outdoor and an indoor unit. The indoor unit has an evaporator coil that absorbs heat from the air, while the outdoor unit has a compressor and condenser coil that expels the absorbed heat outside. You need a professional to install this type of AC.

3. Portable Air Conditioner

This type of AC is excellent if you're not committed to a fixed installation. They're portable and easy to move around. It is ideal for renters who need frequent drainage and filter cleaning.

Frequently Asked Questions

- How Do I Choose Between a Window, Split, or Portable AC?

Consider the size of your room, store, or office, your installation preference, and your commitment to a place. Choose a window unit if you have a small space and want to install it yourself. Choose a split system if you have a larger space and enjoy quiet. A portable AC is best if you're not planning to stay committed to a space or would like to move your AC from room to room.

- What Should I Consider Before Buying an Air Conditioner?

Look for units with high energy efficiency ratings and timer functions to minimise electrical bills. Check for a warranty and durability reviews online. Check the noise level to avoid distraction in the bedroom and office.

- How Can I Maintain an Air Conditioner?

Dirty filters reduce airflow and may contaminate the air. It is ideal to clean your filters every three to six months. You can call a professional or do it yourself with a cleaning solution, a vacuum, and a soft brush. Schedule professional servicing annually whenever you detect unusual noises or reduced airflow.