If you’ve ever tried shopping for a good phone on a budget, you’ll know it’s not easy to find one that is affordable, performs well, and looks great. However, when it comes to smartphones, Samsung has earned a reputation for creating devices with useful features, even in its budget-friendly range. And if you’re shopping for a Samsung phone in Nigeria with a budget of ₦200,000 or less, you’re in luck.

From their reliable cameras to large displays and long-lasting batteries, Samsung has several affordable models that are of good quality, durable, and easily accessible. Here’s a roundup of the best Samsung phones under ₦200,000 worth considering in 2025.

1. Samsung Galaxy A04e

Display : 6.5-inch HD+

Cameras : Rear 13MP + 2MP | Front 5MP

RAM : 3GB / 4GB

Storage : 32GB / 64GB / 128GB (expandable to 1TB)

Battery: 5,000mAh

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is a great option for anyone who wants a straightforward smartphone without unnecessary extras. It’s easy to hold, looks stylish, and is available in Black, Light Blue, and Copper. You get a 6.5-inch screen big enough for watching videos, reading messages, and browsing your favourite apps comfortably. The 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor capture decent photos for casual photography, while the 5MP front camera is great for simple selfies.

With RAM options of 3GB or 4GB and storage up to 128GB (expandable to 1TB), the A04e handles everyday tasks smoothly. Its 5,000mAh battery ensures you stay connected all day without hunting for a charger. Price: $110. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Samsung Galaxy A04

Display : 6.5-inch HD+

Cameras : Rear 50MP + 2MP | Front 5MP

RAM : 3GB / 4GB

Storage : 32GB / 64GB / 128GB (expandable to 1TB)

Battery: 5,000mAh

If taking good pictures is important to you but you’re on a budget, the Galaxy A04 might be exactly what you need. It looks almost like the A04e but comes with a better camera setup. The main attraction is the 50MP rear camera, which is impressive for a budget phone. This means your pictures come out clear, sharp, and colourful, especially in good lighting. There’s also a 2MP depth camera for portrait photos and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

It shares the same 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery as the A04e, but it has a bit more in the photography department. It’s also powered by an octa-core processor with up to 4GB RAM (expandable virtually), making multitasking easier. This phone would be appreciated by students, casual content creators, or anyone who loves taking pictures. Price: $80.75. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Samsung Galaxy A05

Display : 6.7-inch HD+

Cameras : Rear 50MP + 2MP | Front 8MP

RAM : 4GB / 6GB

Storage : 64GB / 128GB (expandable to 1TB)

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W Fast Charging

The Galaxy A05 is the phone to get if you love watching videos, playing mobile games, or scrolling endlessly on TikTok. It has a huge 6.7-inch display, one of the biggest you’ll find at this price. Unlike the A04 series, the A05 charges faster thanks to its 25W Super Fast Charging feature. That’s a big deal for people who don’t like waiting around for their phone to charge fully.

The camera setup is also slightly better for selfies, with an 8MP front camera for clearer shots. If you use your phone a lot during the day by streaming videos, chatting, or gaming, the A05 gives you more room to enjoy all of that without running out of battery quickly. Price: ₦111,900. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

4. Samsung Galaxy A06

Display: 6.7-inch HD+

Cameras: Rear 50MP + 2MP | Front 8MP

RAM: 4GB / 6GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB (expandable to 1TB)

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy A06 LTE is positioned as a worthy successor to the A05, retaining its large display and strong battery life. Expect similar camera specs with slight performance improvements, LTE support for faster browsing, and the same reliable 5,000mAh battery. This model is great for users who want an affordable phone with solid internet speeds and a sleek design. Price: ₦130,800. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

5. Samsung Galaxy S8

Display: 5.8-inch Quad HD+ curved screen

Cameras: 12MP rear, 8MP front

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable)

Battery: 3,000mAh

Fingerprint and Face Unlock

The Galaxy S8 may be an older model, but it’s still a favourite in the affordable phone space, especially for those who want a sleek, premium design without paying flagship prices.This is a smaller phone compared to the A series, with a 5.8-inch curved display. It has a glass front and back, with an aluminium frame that still feels very high-end in the hand.

Camera-wise, it has a 12MP main camera that takes clear, well-balanced shots and an 8MP selfie camera that’s great for video calls. Storage is 64GB, but you can add a microSD card if you need more space.

Keep in mind the battery is only 3,000mAh which is not as large as newer phones, so you might need to charge more often. But for everyday tasks like browsing, texting, and watching videos, the Galaxy S8 still will give you a smooth experience. Price: ₦190,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

When shopping for a Samsung phone under ₦200,000, it really depends on what matters most to you. If you want a big screen and long battery life, the Galaxy A05 is hard to beat. If you’re after the best camera for the price, the Galaxy A04’s 50MP lens captures details in photography.