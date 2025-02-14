8 Top Skincare Clinics in Lagos for That Glow-Up You Deserve

Lagos as a city defines “survival of the fittest.” From braving insane traffic, dodging questionable street food, or dealing with the stress of living in Nigeria’s most bustling city. However, Lagosians don’t just survive; they thrive and do it while looking good. Lagos went from not having enough beauty spots to having one in almost every corner you turn to, and that is a miracle in itself. Finding a quality dermatologist or skincare clinic for your skincare woes used to be such a task. But currently, there are so many skincare clinics around to choose from that cater to your needs and budget.

What Exactly Is a Skincare Clinic?

A skincare clinic is a specialised facility that offers treatments to address various skin concerns, from acne and hyperpigmentation to anti-ageing and laser procedures. These clinics often have licensed dermatologists, aestheticians, and cosmetic doctors who provide expert advice, treatments, and sometimes even life-changing skincare transformations.

How to Choose the Right Skincare Clinic

Before booking that life-changing facial or signing up for a full skincare overhaul, here’s what to consider: Reputation and Reviews : What are people saying about the clinic? A good track record speaks volumes.

Expertise and Certifications : Are the dermatologists and aestheticians qualified? You don’t want someone using your face for trial and error.

Hygiene and Equipment : A clean, well-maintained space with up-to-date equipment is non-negotiable.

Range of Services : Make sure they offer what you need, from facials to advanced treatments like laser therapy and microneedling.

Pricing: Some skincare clinics charge rent for a single treatment. Find a spot that fits your budget.

However, with so many options, how do you really know where to go? Fear not, and relax. I have done the hard work (so you don’t have to) and rounded up eight of the best skincare clinics in Lagos, which will have you glowing like you just stepped out of a K-drama.

Brich Aesthetics

If you’re looking for a clinic that does it all, from dermaplaning, skin tag removal, microneedling, hydrafacials, and even Botox, Brich Aesthetics should be on your radar. They also offer non-surgical cosmetic procedures like lip and chin augmentation and rhinoplasty. So, if you’re trying to finesse your face into “soft life” perfection, this might just be your spot.

Bregha Beauty Clinic

If you’re struggling with acne, hyperpigmentation, or stubborn skin tags, Bregha Beauty Clinic offers tailored chemical peeling treatments, acne protocols, and depigmentation therapies that could provide a solution for you. https://www.instagram.com/bregha?igsh=MWVxdng3N3puOHlvcA==

Dermaspace Esthetic & Wellness Centre

This spot is for self-care lovers who believe skincare and wellness are full-body experiences. Dermaspace offers advanced facials, aesthetic treatments, waxing, and nail care. It also offers various massages, such as deep tissue massage, which targets the inner layer of the muscle to relieve pain and muscle tension.

Swedish massage is also a classic European massage that calms and relieves muscular tension and improves blood circulation. In addition, you can get a hot stone massage, Thai massage, and even a pregnancy massage, which is recommended for pregnant women in their second and third trimesters to relieve lower back pain and retain water.

Furthermore, they have service packages (a.k.a. “experiences”) catering to singles and couples looking for VIP pampering. These “experiences” typically last from two to three hours so best believe you’ll be getting an intense session. https://www.instagram.com/dermaspace.ng?igsh=cHZxc2ZybndmaHBh

Laser & Beauty Aesthetics by Shiela

For those interested in the latest non-surgical aesthetic treatments, this clinic offers everything from scar removals and skin peels to laser treatments and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. PRP therapy uses your own platelets to stimulate skin healing and collagen production.

They have this PRP therapy in different forms, such as for hair growth, for vampire facials or a vampire facelift, for dark circles, and hair regrowth. Their official Instagram account is filled with stunning before and after photos that show how amazing they are and the benefits of their services.

Therapie MedSpa

This clinic is known for its Hammam baths, advanced facials, and medical spa treatments. It is also popular for its IV beauty infusions, such as the Glutathione & Collagen Beauty Boost Infusion, which contains Vitamin C, Glutathione, Thioctic Acid, Vitamin B Complex, Saline, Magnesium, and Zinc.

This Beauty Boost IV helps with skin rejuvenation, collagen production, and overall glow. If you’ve ever wondered how some people’s skin literally radiates, this might be the secret. It’s no wonder why their services attract high-profile clientele.

Oríkì Spa

You might have come across Oríkì’s Instagram page once or twice because it offers a wide range of skincare and wellness services. The company also has a spa and a skincare line that uses natural ingredients.

‘Oríkì’ is a Yoruba word which means crown in English. They have a wellness Center in Lagos and a skincare line. From Balinese and Swedish massages to honey-infused body scrubs and luxurious facials, they take pampering to the next level. They also have their own skincare line, with some of their sold-out products being their beard oil with jojoba oil and their clarifying face mask made with kaolin clay, spirulina and moringa.

Soibi Aesthetic Skin Clinic

Soibi is a great option for those looking for targeted skincare solutions. They specialise in chemical peels, microneedling, acne control facials, and dermaplaning. At this, you can get an electrocautery service. This procedure uses heat from electrical currents to remove unwanted skin growths like moles and warts.

Celeb Beauty Clinic

Do you want brighter skin, whiter teeth, and a snatched waist all in one place? Celeb Beauty Clinic offers micro-needling, laser treatments, non-surgical liposuction, extractions, and facials that will have you looking red-carpet-ready in no time.

Skincare is not a one-size-fits-all journey, and with the ever-growing list of skincare clinics in Lagos, you’re bound to find one that suits your needs and budget.