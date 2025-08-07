I first saw Liv & Eve’s Denim in the City drop while scrolling through Instagram, not really looking for anything, just doing that half-curious, half-bored kind of scroll we all do. But these pieces made me pause.



There’s something really comforting about denim; it’s familiar, it’s reliable, and it always shows up. But every now and then, fashion trends remind you that denim can do more. It can be soft, romantic, structured, sexy. It can feel like effort and ease at the same time. Liv & Eve’s Denim in the City collection gets this. Their latest collection shows the Nigerian clothing brand ditching plain basics for bold, structured shapes made for cool events and spotlight moments.

They’re pushing beyond the usual stereotype of denim being strictly a rugged/tomboyish look, and introducing corset lacing, deep cuts, gold buttons, and retro-fitted styles. It’s all denim, but refined. This is another wardrobe refresh. Here’s a closer look at every piece from the new drop, and where to get them.

1. Havana

Havana is a vintage-inspired take on modern denim ; feminine and easy to wear. This corset-style midi dress is classic, featuring a deep V neckline that frames the figure, contrast topstitching that flatters the outline, and a cinched waist that flows into a flared A-line skirt.

The slightly puffed sleeves give it the vintage look, while the shape means it hugs in all the right places. A lovely idea for hangouts with friends or outdoor evening parties. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦350,000

2. Rio

Sleek in the front, stunning in the back. The Rio dress takes a fit-and-flare shape and adds a dramatic twist with its deep V-cut at the back; typically the kind that turns heads when you walk past.

The bateau neckline keeps it clean and modern, while the mini hemline and full skirt make it easy to move around in it. It’s the flirty denim mini dress your wardrobe didn’t know it needed. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦230,000

3. Verona Set

The Verona set is a nod to the old-school styles , but redefined for a more modern look. The button-down denim top, along with its sharp tan stitching and gold hardware, pairs with high-waisted flared trousers designed to give legs for days.

If you love a co-ord, this one is worth paying attention to. A good choice for festivals or days when you need a confidence boost without doing too much. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦238,000

4. Eve Set

The Eve Set takes classic denim and turns it into something fashionable. It features a bustier top with standout contrast stitching and a peplum hem that turns it flirtatious. It has a midi or mini skirt option too. Whether you choose the midi skirt or mini version, the effect is the same: ultra-femme. Dress it up with heels to finish the look. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦280,000



5. Tokyo

If you’re going for cute but sexy, Tokyo is the dress. The square neckline and flared skirt give it its charm, while the bold gold buttons and pocket detailing keep it structured. It’s easy to wear, simple but gorgeous, and perfect for events where you want to keep things effortless, but still get compliments. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦230,000

6. Nay Set

Do you have a night out on your calendar? Say less. The Nay set is made for it. The mini-length dress is cut from dark-wash premium denim and sculpts the body with vertical stitching and clean lines. The V-cut neckline is bold without being too much, and the fine tailoring gives it a much-deserved edge.



Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦350,000

7. Sicily

Meet Havana’s slightly more refined sister. Sicily is a midi-length version with a similar fit-and-flare outline, square neckline, and bold buttons, but with more elegance. It still brings that vintage look, just with a little more softness. Wear it with heels and statement earrings to complete your standout outfit. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦260,000

8. Paris Set

City girl, but make it romantic. The Paris Set is stylish with its chiselled denim bodice and ultra-flattering A-line skirt. The sleek bateau neckline keeps things lustrous up top, while the deep V-cut back balances it out. It’s designed to cinch the waist and go all the way down, below the knee, making it the perfect way to play with denim while simultaneously playing it safe. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦330,000

9. Nairobi

The Nairobi skirt is sophisticated in any light it can be portrayed in. The denim midi, cut in a full circle shape, brings just the right amount of volume, giving you that graceful look without feeling heavy.

The slim waistband cinches neatly at the waist, as well, which makes it a perfect match for cropped tops or tucked-in blouses. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on the days you want to look stylish and decent. Classic, flattering, and endlessly wearable. Shop Liv & Eve

Price: ₦215,000