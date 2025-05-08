10 trendy skirts for different occasions

Skirts have always endured through various fashion seasons and timelines. And it's simply because they are attractive.

Not only do they enhance a woman's body, figure, and overall aesthetic but they are also quite versatile meaning that they can be rocked for different occasions.

However, among the wide array of skirts available, there are some trendy ones that stand out.

Let's focus on them. Here, you will know their names and how they fit your unique body type.

1. Straight maxi skirt

The straight maxi skirt is a win for all body types: tall, short, curvy, petite, you name it. It flatters your silhouette and complements spaghetti tops and tank tops easily.

You can throw in a leather or denim jacket to add more elegance depending on your mood.

2. A-line maxi skirt

While the maxi A-line skirt is well-suited for an hourglass body shape, it can also be customised on other body types in creative ways.

Paired with a sleek turtleneck, a crop top or a button-down shirt, this trendy skirt comes in different colours and textures. It is an instant hit for most functions that require you to appear classy and stylish.

3. Denim frontslit straight skirt

This skirt is perfect for dates, outings, and events during the summer. It is great on hourglass, rectangle, and pear-shaped body types.

If you are going for a casual look, pair it with a white T-shirt or a tank top. A crop top or graphic tee also goes well wth this trendy skirt, especially for that chic look.

For date nights, a corset or silky cami is superb for it. To layer it up, opt for a denim or leather jacket and bounce out with confidence.

4. Wrap straight skirt

This sophisticated and flattering skirt should be in every woman's wardrobe because it fits almost all body types — from hourglass to pear-shaped, and rectangle to apple-shaped.

It goes well with a tucked-in T-shirt or a fitted tank top for the simple, everyday look. For a business casual office look, pair it with a collared blouse or button-up shirt.

5. Asymmetrical pleated skirt

The asymmetrical pleated skirt works for most body types but it particularly looks amazing on the inverted triangle body type.

The reason: It helps to flatter the lower half as ladies with an inverted triangle body type often have broad shoulders and narrower hips.

As a result, this trendy skirt works well in softening the silhouette and balancing out the proportion.

Tucked-in graphic tees or fitted blouses complement it perfectly.

6. Ruched mermaid hem skirt

The ruched mermaid hem skirt is a must-have in your wardrobe if you want to give off the sensual and exciting vibes.

It is perfect for the hourglass, pear-shaped, or rectangle body type because it emphasises curves and flatters the hips.

A fitted crop top or tucked-in button-down shirt is a good accompaniment for the definitive feminine and chic look.

7. Ruched side midi skirt

This trendy skirt is one to look out for in your next shopping if you don't already have it. It is designed for various body types to enhance and shape the silhouette.

To pull it off at work, pair it with a tucked-in blouse or a knit top. And if it's for a date night, the good ol' off-the-shoulder top or lace bodysuit will accentuate its elegance.

8. Asymmetrical hem skirt

The asymmetrical hem skirt is never going out of fashion. It is sure to turn heads because the uneven hem draws the eye vertically, creating an illusion of length while balancing proportion.

It looks good on most body types, particularly petite and apple-shaped who can benefit from its flattering appeal.

Petite women can opt for a shorter asymmetrical cut or one with a slit while apple-shaped ladies should pair with a flowy or V-neck top to draw attention upward.

9. Pencil maxi skirt

The pencil maxi skirt is a multipurpose sleek, trendy skirt that offers more coverage and a long, elongated silhouette.

If you want to showcase your natural curves, by all means go for this skirt. It is best suited for the hourglass, rectangle, pear-shaped, and apple-shaped body types. It is also perfect for a tall frame.

Petite bodies may find the silhouette overwhelming if the skirt is too long or tight. It's better to go for a version with a slit, vertical lines, or wear it with heels to elongate your frame.

The ideal tops to go with the pencil maxi skirt are fitted turtleneck, bodysuit, or long-sleeve crop top. A button-down shirt can also work for more formal occasions.

10. Mini denim skirt

While the mini denim skirt is perfect for summer, you can wear it all year-round depending on how you choose to style it.

It goes well with all body types, helping to elongate the legs in the case of petite or inverted triangle body types and enhancing the curves for the hourglass figure.