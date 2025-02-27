10 Best 32-Inch TVs Under ₦200,000

If you’re looking for a compact, budget-friendly TV that delivers great picture quality without breaking the bank, a 32-inch TV is a solid choice. Whether it’s for your bedroom, office, or a small living space, these TVs offer smart features, HD resolution, and good sound quality—all while staying within an affordable range. In this guide, we’ve listed 11 of the best 32-inch TVs under ₦200,000, highlighting their features, pros, cons, and pricing to help you make the best decision.

1. Samsung 32-Inch HD LED TV

Samsung is known for producing high-quality screens, and this TV is no exception. Its HD resolution makes images look sharp and clear. Plus, it’s a smart TV, meaning you can easily access apps like YouTube and Netflix without needing an extra device. Key Features: HD (768p) resolution.

HDMI & USB port.

Slim design. Price: ₦185,000. Where to Buy: Shop Alaba Mart.

2. Hisense 32 Inch A5100 Series HD TV

The Hisense A5100 Series is an affordable yet feature-packed TV that provides great value for money. Running on VIDAA OS, it offers fast and smooth navigation, allowing you to stream content seamlessly from Netflix and YouTube. It includes two HDMI and one USB port for connecting external devices, making it a versatile choice for everyday entertainment. The VGA-RVG input also allows for PC connectivity, making it useful as a monitor.

Key Features: HD resolution

VGA-RVG

2 HDMI & 1 USB port Price: ₦ 168,000. Where to Buy: Shop FOUANI

3. TCL 32 ANDROID SMART HD TV- 32S4500

TCL’s 32-inch Android Smart TV is perfect for those who love customization and smart features. Running on Android OS, it lets you download apps directly from the Google Play Store, while built-in Google Assistant allows for easy voice control. With a 1366×768 HD resolution, the picture quality is clear and vibrant.

Key Features: HD resolution (1366×768 pixels)

Android OS (Google Play Store, Chromecast, Google Assistant)

HDMI & 1 USB port

In-Built Wi-Fi

Seamless Screen Mirroring

In-Built Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar

Sound: 2×8W Audio Power, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

USP: Versatile Sound Modes for Customized Audio Price: ₦ 199,990. Where to Buy: Electromart

4. Panasonic 32 Led Android Smart TV

Panasonic is known for durable electronics, and this 32-inch smart TV is no different. It offers built-in WiFi and voice control, making navigating apps like Netflix and YouTube easy. The high-definition display ensures clear visuals, while its sturdy build makes it a long-lasting investment.

Key Features: HD resolution.

Built-in Wi-Fi.

Built-in voice control.

Internet apps.

2 HDMI 2 & 1 USB port. Price: ₦194,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dirigible

5. Syinix 32-Inch LED TV

For those looking for a basic and budget-friendly TV, the Syinix 32-inch LED TV is a no-frills option that delivers decent picture quality. It's perfect for everyday viewing with an HD (1080i) resolution and a simple LED display. It includes two HDMI and one USB port for external connections.

Key Features: HD Resolution (1080).

2 HDMI & 1 USB Port.

LED Display. Price Range: ₦105,000. Where to Buy: Shop Alaba Store

6. Polystar 32-Inch Smart LED TV

Polystar offers one of the most affordable smart TVs on this list, allowing you to access streaming apps like YouTube and Netflix without additional devices. It features Full HD resolution, built-in Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, and HDMI/USB ports for external devices.

Key Features: Full HD.

Smart TV with Built-in Apps.

Bluetooth.

HDMI.

USB Port. Price Range: ₦182,000. Where to Buy: Shop Polystar

7. Bruhm 32-Inch LED TV

The Bruhm 32-inch LED TV is an excellent choice for those who want a straightforward, affordable television without internet connectivity. Its HD resolution and bright LED display offer a clear viewing experience. The TV comes with two HDMI and two USB ports, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, flash drives, or set-top boxes.

Key Features: HD Resolution (768p)

LED Display.

2 HDMI.

2 USB ports.

Energy saving / Auto power off. Price: ₦152,029. Where to Buy: Shop Alaba Mart

8. Samsonic 32” Inches Full HD Smart Android TV

Built-in WiFi, HDR technology for enhanced picture quality, and stereo speakers for clear sound provide a smooth and immersive viewing experience. It supports Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and external audio systems, making it a versatile addition to your home.

Key features: Built-in WiFi.

Wide Voltage design.

HD.

HDR PQ Technology.

HLD PQ Technology.

Stereo speaker.

Built-in Boomplay Music.

Supported External Audio System.

Android.

Works with Google Assistant.

Built-in Chromecast & AirPlay.

Built-in Google Play Store. Price: ₦156,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

9. Royal 32 Inches Smart LED TV (RTV32GF3H)

The Royal 32-inch Smart LED TV is a simple yet reliable choice for those looking for good picture quality and energy efficiency. This is a great option for anyone who wants a basic smart TV without unnecessary extras.

Key features: HD

High brightness/high contrast

HDMI & USB

Energy saving Price: ₦163,000. Where to Buy: Jumia

10. Amani 32''Inch Smart UHD 4K TV

The Amani 32-inch Smart UHD TV offers impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, making it one of the best options for sharp and detailed visuals at an affordable price. It is a great choice for streaming enthusiasts and also a well-rounded option for entertainment.

Key Features: HDMI

USB

AV

Smart WiFi

In-Built Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Google, Prime Video Price: ₦145,700. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.