VIDEO: Wike holds praise & worship to celebrate Supreme Court victory over Fubara

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, held a praise and worship session to celebrate the Supreme Court's triumph over Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his successor in Rivers State.

In a video shared on his X account on Friday, February 28, 2025, the former Rivers Governor was seen in a celebratory mood as he and his friends and associates sang to praise God for the court victory.

The 3-minute-48-second clip, captioned "Time for Worship, Praises and Prayers," shows one of his associates praying and thanking God for His grace, blessing and protection over the minister.

This comes a few hours after the apex court delivered a raft of judgements regarding the power struggle between Fubara and Wike's camps.

The court first determined that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) violated the Electoral Act by continuing voter registration after announcing the election date.

Consequently, all the local government chairpersons and councillors who emerged from the annulled election were sacked, with the state government required to organise fresh elections in compliance with the law.

The apex court also upheld the decision of the Abuja High Court, which instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation to pause the release of funds to the Rivers State government, citing the state’s disobedience to court orders.

The judgement, read by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, dismissed Fubara's appeal challenging the legitimacy of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

The five-man panel ruled that Fubara unlawfully presented the 2024 budget to a four-member House, denying 27 constituencies proper representation.

The court resolved that Amaewhule and his group of lawmakers should resume legislative activities immediately.

What the Supreme Court ruling implies for Fubara

The Supreme Court ruling has tilted the balance of power, favouring Wike and his camp and weakening Fubara's position in the ongoing feud.

Many observers have also predicted that the Amaewhule-led House will initiate impeachment proceedings once reconvened.

With looming financial constraints and a hostile legislature, Fubara's administration may soon face governance challenges, which could limit his control over state affairs.