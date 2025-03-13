Please let's work together - Fubara sends peace offering to pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has once again extended an olive branch to Martins Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly members, pleading that he needed peace to govern the state effectively.

Fubara made the call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the commissioning of some projects in the Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the lawmakers, believed to be loyalists of his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to consider the interest of the people of the oil-rich state and embrace peace to resolve the ongoing political feud.

“It is important at this stage that we all embrace peace,” he stated.

The Governor called on all aggrieved political actors in the South-South state to put all that had happened behind them and commit to fully implementing the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Fubara leaves the door open for reconciliation

Recall that the apex court handed down a raft of decisions on Friday, February 28, 2025, giving victory to the pro-Wike lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Fubara said he has no other option than to abide by the ruling, adding that the implementation process is already in gear.

“The Supreme Court has made its judgment, and we don’t have any option but to abide by it. By the special grace of God, we have started the process.

“We are appealing to other parties to consider the interest of Rivers State. The only thing that we owe this state is peace and development.

“I am open any day, any time for total peace in our state because if I have to govern well, there is the need for peace,” the governor said.

The protracted feed between Fubara and the Amaewhule-led House isn't showing any sign of abating soon as the Governor was locked out of the Assembly Quarters on Wednesday.

He had gone there to re-present the state's 2025 Budget, as mandated by the House and in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict.