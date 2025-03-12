Fubara moves to re-engage pro-Wike lawmakers amid Rivers crisis

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is considering extending another invitation to the 27 lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike in a renewed attempt to restore peace in the state.

This follows a prior invitation issued on Sunday through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, summoning the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers to a meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The agenda included discussions on securing a legislative venue, the presentation of the 2025 budget, and the settlement of outstanding allowances.

The lawmakers, however, rejected the invitation, citing improper communication.

Lolo Opuende, representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, expressed their discontent, saying they only learned about the meeting through social media. Mocking the governor’s overture, Opuende stated, “It is time for us to determine our ‘dey.’ When the ‘dey your dey’ started, our principal said the time for our own ‘dey your dey’ would come. Fubara, now our ‘dey your dey’ has come.”

Despite their rejection, Governor Fubara's Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, signalled a possible re-invitation.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said, “Just today, at the inauguration of the Judges’ Quarters, the governor said he will implement every decision of the Supreme Court. So I think that will answer the question of the budget and other pressing issues.”

When asked whether the invitation would be reissued, Omatsogunwa suggested that the lawmakers had missed an opportunity for reconciliation.

“If they really love Rivers State, they would have honored that invitation. But the governor, as a very peaceful person, may decide to rewrite them to ensure they are on the same page. Even in the Bible, God said, ‘Come, let us reason together.’”

He further emphasised the importance of cooperation, stating, “The governor will not stay in office forever, and the lawmakers will not stay in office forever. They need each other to ensure the development of Rivers State.”