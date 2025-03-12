Fubara 'will be impeached' and nothing will happen - Wike talks tough

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and former Rivers State Governor, has said heaven will not fall if the state House of Assembly impeaches his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike declared this at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, delving into the ongoing Rivers crisis and the events that followed a recent Supreme Court judgement.

He opined there's nothing wrong if the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers decide to show Fubara the exit door for alleged impeachable offences, including withholding their salaries for months.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) powerbroker, has been at loggerheads with Fubara, whom he helped secure victory in the 2023 governorship election.

“If you have committed an offence to be impeached, what’s wrong? Is it a criminal offence? It’s provided in the constitution. Am I a member of the Assembly?

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution and the Assembly deems it fit to say, you should be impeached.

“I have heard people say: ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order’. Rubbish! Nothing will happen,” the FCT minister said.

According to the former Governor, if they had not been disposed to peace, the lawmakers would have gone on a six-month recess after the Supreme Court verdict.