'Before it even starts, Rivers will boil' – lawmakers face backlash over plot to impeach Fubara

A pro-Governor Siminalayi Fubara group, Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide, has warned against any attempt to impeach the Rivers State governor, cautioning that such a move could trigger widespread unrest.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 11, the group’s leader, Esezi Obilor Rukani, accused the 27 lawmakers pushing for Fubara’s removal of acting against the people's will.

“We all know the process of impeachment. Before it even starts, the state will boil because the governor is a man of the masses,” Rukani declared.

His statement follows calls by Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, for Fubara’s resignation or impeachment over alleged abuse of the rule of law.

Rukani, however, warned that lawmakers who insist on impeachment could face recall by their constituents.

“The governor may not fight them, but those who voted for them will. They weren’t sent there to create trouble. If they do, the people will start the process of recalling them,” he said.

He questioned the justification for the calls for Fubara’s removal, insisting the governor had committed no impeachable offence.

Reaffirming support for the governor, Rukani vowed that Fubara would complete his term.

“In fact, we are already preparing for his second term. Whether anybody likes it or not, he will finish his first term in good health,” he added.