Don’t lose sleep - El-Rufai taunts opponents over Visit to Buhari.

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has responded to growing speculation surrounding his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, urging critics and political adversaries not to lose sleep over what he described as a simple act of brotherhood and faith.

The high-profile visit, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other notable political figures, occurred at Buhari’s residence in Kaduna.

It has since stirred conversation across political circles, with some observers interpreting it as an early sign of a potential political realignment or coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, El-Rufai has firmly dismissed any political undertones linked to the meeting. In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the former governor downplayed the significance of the gathering, stating it had nothing to do with politics.

“We joined other faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at the Buhari residence,” El-Rufai wrote, describing the atmosphere as one rooted in spirituality and camaraderie.

Now a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after his recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), El-Rufai poked fun at the speculations, saying, “By the way, our adversaries should not lose any sleep. It is not about politics. It is about unity and brotherhood. And since we are all politically irrelevant, we just prayed and enjoyed lunch with our mentor.”