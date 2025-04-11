BREAKING: Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal visit Buhari amid coalition talks to unseat Tinubu

In a surprising political development, former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence on Friday, April 11, alongside former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The high-profile meeting was revealed by El-Rufai’s close ally, Imran Wakili, who posted on X: “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, together with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, and other dignitaries, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence. El-Rufai’s endless respect for Buhari is priceless, even with the best effort of Garba Shehu.”

Although details of their private discussion remain undisclosed, the visit comes amid intensifying political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, El-Rufai, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi recently formed a coalition aiming to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The coalition was announced at a press briefing organised by a group known as Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders in Nigeria.

At the event, Atiku stated, “We’re building a broad platform to rescue Nigeria,” signaling a new political alignment.

Meanwhile, former Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewale Adebayo disclosed that discussions were potentially ongoing for Atiku and Obi to join the SDP.

“If they can embrace our party’s ideology, we can defeat and retire Tinubu and the APC,” Adebayo declared.

Adding to the intrigue, NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima claimed El-Rufai could serve as Atiku’s placeholder in the SDP, should the PDP deny him its ticket.