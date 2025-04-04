2027: Peter Obi faces fresh criticism over economic claims

The Forum of Economic Rights Activists (FERA) has accused the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of attempting to deceive Nigerians with what it describes as "irresponsible revisionism."

In a statement by its President, Dr Moses Okino, FERA criticised Obi’s recent remarks on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, alleging that his statements about the current administration’s economic policies were misleading.

The group argued that Obi’s criticisms lacked depth and viable alternatives. It also dismissed his claim that corruption remains unchecked, citing the removal of the petrol subsidy as a significant anti-corruption measure.

FERA further accused Obi of attempting to rewrite his past, alleging that his tenure as Anambra governor was marked by exclusionary policies.

“The Forum of Economic Rights Activists is not surprised by Peter Obi’s posturing, which we believe is aimed at rewriting his history as the most terrible governor to have presided over Anambra State,” the statement read.

The group claimed Obi marginalised non-indigenous residents, favoured only his ethnic group in post-disaster compensations, and restricted state employment opportunities to specific regions.

FERA also dismissed Obi’s credibility, suggesting he had failed both in business and politics.

“Peter Obi only used the Labour Party as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), just as he would have used Nigeria as his ATM to revive his fortunes,” FERA alleged.

The group warned Nigerians against believing Obi’s statements, predicting he would perform worse in the 2027 elections.