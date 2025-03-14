VIDEO: APC under Tinubu has done well - Peter Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s administration, sarcastically stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has done “very well.”

Obi made the remarks on Thursday, March 13, while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Obi’s comments came as he critiqued the economic downturn under Tinubu’s leadership, drawing comparisons with the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that Tinubu had promised to continue from where Buhari stopped, and according to Obi, the president has kept his word—albeit to the detriment of Nigerians.

“The government of APC under the present regime has done very well because remember when the president was campaigning, he said he would continue from where Buhari stopped.

"And if you check it, Buhari stopped with the dollar at about ₦400, it’s now at about ₦1,600. Rice was about ₦30,000, it’s now at ₦100,000; beans was at ₦40,000, but now it’s about ₦100,000 too,” Obi said.

He further highlighted the rising cost of fuel, stating, “I can go on and on. Everything has doubled and tripled; fuel was at about ₦200, now it’s at about ₦1,000. So you can say that the government has done very well as it promised.”

Aligning with Governor Bala Mohammed’s call for collaboration, Obi stressed the need for all political forces to unite in rescuing Nigeria.