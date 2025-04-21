PHOTOS: 2 African cardinals emerge as contenders to succeed Pope Francis

The death of Pope Francis on April 21 has plunged the Catholic Church into mourning — and opened the door to speculation over who might become the next pontiff.

Among the potential successors , known as papabili, two African cardinals are gaining attention: Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

1. Peter Turkson (Ghana), 76, Archbishop emeritus of Cape Coast

A longtime heavyweight in Church leadership, Turkson has often been mentioned as a contender to become the first Black pope.

Though in 2010 he dismissed the idea, saying any such pope would “have a rough time,” his influence continues to grow.

Now Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Turkson has consistently bridged the gap between faith and global policy, even addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos to challenge economic inequality.

He is multilingual and the son of a humble Ghanaian family of ten.

2. Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (DR Congo), 65, Archbishop of Kinshasa

Ambongo stands out as the only African member of Pope Francis’s Council of Cardinals, an elite advisory body.

A vocal conservative on Church doctrine, he recently opposed the Vatican’s move to allow non-liturgical blessings for same-sex unions.

“Africa is the future of the Church, it’s obvious,” Ambongo said in a 2023 interview — a view increasingly echoed in Vatican circles.